Raiders Who Must Step Up Big Against Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2002 by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs.

This Raiders-Chiefs game carries immense stakes, as Kansas City is also undefeated after a strong start to the 2026 season. A win would be a significant boost for Las Vegas if it can take down its rival early in the season.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan celebrate after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs have looked unstoppable at times this season, like they have so many times in the past before their 2025 season derailed. That has never scared the Raiders before, though, and it won't now.

Who needs to step up if the Raiders want to remain undefeated and grab their biggest win of the early season? Let's break down who could shine in this AFC West showdown.

Defensive End Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Playing the Chiefs is extra personal for the Raiders' best player.

Lining up across the field from Patrick Mahomes, one of the league's greatest competitors, brings out the fire in Crosby, who always wants to beat him. The Chiefs have an impressive rookie tackle in Kahlil Benson, but he may be no match for Crosby.

Crosby has gotten off to an electric start to the 2026 season, and he always shows up when the Chiefs are on the other side of the field. Expect him to remain in the backfield as often as he can.

Wide Receiver Jalen Nailor

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jack Bech out with a broken forearm, the Raiders need somebody to step up at receiver.

That could come in the form of Nailor, who hasn't gotten it going up to this point in the season. He currently only has five receptions for 52 yards through the first three games of the year, a number he needs to see improve.

The Raiders signed Nailor to a significant contract in free agency, and while it's early, they need more from him. This game is his chance to break out.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nakobe Dean will have a big game because he has been having a phenomenal season, not because any matchup favors him.

Dean has been one of the Raiders' best defenders this season, leading the league in solo tackles while also posting three forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. He has been everything the team expected when they signed him in March.

Dean gets a crack at the Chiefs, a team he didn't get to see with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago because of a knee injury. He'll certainly want to make his impact felt this time around.