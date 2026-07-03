Why Raiders' Brock Bowers Could Have JSN-Type Breakout Season

The Las Vegas Raiders were in desperate need of a complete overhaul this offseason, following a tumultuous 2025 campaign that culminated in the worst record in the NFL.

This offseason , the Raiders turned that No. 1 overall pick into Fernando Mendoza and hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach. Kubiak had already been on teams' radars as a head coaching candidate prior to the 2025 season, but his impact on the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl made it virtually impossible for him to stay in Seattle.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak spent only one season in Seattle, but his offensive ingenuity unleashed wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who broke out with 119 receptions, 1,793 yards, and 10 touchdowns. With that in mind, here are a few reasons Brock Bowers could break out in 2026.

Kubiak's Influence

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've already touched on this, but the 39-year-old head coach was instrumental last season, as Smith-Njigba was the clear go-to option in Seattle's passing attack. When assessing the Raiders' pass-catching options, the 23-year-old tight end is the clear top target.

Although wide receivers and tight ends are utilized in different ways, Bowers' route-running ability and capability of mimicking a wide receiver's elusiveness, I expect Kubiak to move the star tight end all over the field within various formations.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After recording 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season in 2024, Bowers came crashing down to earth in 2025, compiling 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games played. With Kubiak at the helm, Bowers should return to his 2024 form.

Steady Quarterback Play

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive creativity will be a constant variable for the Raiders, but they paired Kubiak with a seasoned veteran in Kirk Cousins . The 37-year-old quarterback may not have the velocity he once had, but Cousins should be an upgrade over Geno Smith, who threw 17 interceptions in 15 games.

Las Vegas' offense should stay on track more often in 2026, giving Bowers increased opportunities on the field. As long as Cousins executes a clean operation, which should be manageable with Kubiak as the primary play caller, the Raiders should find themselves in advantageous spots, which, in turn, will benefit Bowers.

Clear Go-To Option

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jalen Nailor (9) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' top wide receiver acquisition this offseason was signing Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35.03 million contract. The former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is a solid option in the passing attack, but he is, at best, a WR2 in an NFL offense.

Nailor will pose as the biggest threat to Bowers for targets, but the star tight end should have no issues commanding targets early and often in each and every game this upcoming season.