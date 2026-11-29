Winning teams have fared well against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026.

After starting the season 3-0 against three of the worst teams in the NFL, the Raiders have gone 1-7 since that start, all of their losses coming against teams with winning records and the lone triumph in the Meadowlands against the New York Jets.

However, as head coach Klint Kubiak and Las Vegas prepare for their first primetime game of the season against the 6-4 Cleveland Browns, they may have an opponent of equal measure that could provide the Raiders a season-defining win that could set the stage for the franchise long-term.

Raiders, Browns Bring Volatility

It's not often that the Browns are hosting a primetime game, much less Sunday Night Football. For the first time since 1963, they're unbeaten at home after four games at Huntington Bank Field, though all of those wins, including their two road victories, have come by seven points or less.

There is a margin of error that the Browns play with that has been somehow sustainable all season under head coach Todd Monken, but at some point, that has to be shaken, right?

For the last two weeks, we've seen the Raiders play close games against two conference championship teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, and while they came up short in both matchups, the variable under center has changed, as rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is leading the way, growing with each snap, throw, and progression.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after throwing a sixty-eight-yard touchdown pass to running back Ashton Jeanty (not pictured) for his first NFL career touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is also on the come-up is the Raiders defense, which has shown a remarkable improvement in play at all three levels, but they'll have to make plays without their top three defensive tackles this week, all of whom were injured against the Broncos. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby is playing swell football, as is the NFL's second-leading tackler, Nakobe Dean, but right behind him is the leader of the Browns' defense, second-year linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

The Browns' defense, led by Schwesinger, is a handful. They have a pressure rate that is amongst the 10 best in the league, and when they do pressure you, they have defensive backs and linebackers who can play man coverage as well as anyone in the league.

Yet the Browns' offense seems like the trouble spot, and the Raiders have the stinginess to make things interesting defensively. A similar defensive performance against Seattle (the first half, at least), gives the Raiders offense a chance to establish the run and get Mendoza in a rhythm.

Browns Winning Ways Are Unsustainable

What makes the Raiders stingy against top opponents at times is the coaching and play-calling of Kubiak and his staff, and the quality of talent they possess on both sides of the ball. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer play massive roles at tight end, and Mendoza's progression is key to it all; he nearly pulled off the upset in Denver after being down three possessions at one point.

I look at it this way: I don't believe what the Browns are doing is sustainable. They have talent on both sides of the ball, and coaching has played a big role; situational football has been superb for this group, but as we've seen with the Broncos and the Chiefs in past years, the close wins soon become tough losses.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That tough loss could be the Raiders' crown-jewel moment of the season on the road in a rainy environment on primetime. They need a win like this to build confidence in a rebuilding season that has brought surprise success. Victory would boost the confidence of a young roster and head coach heading into the bye week.

War Games was last night in Houston, Texas. Part II is in Cleveland, Ohio, between the Raiders and Browns as two stingy opponents go toe-to-toe for statement victories. Let's hope it is Las Vegas singing the tune of triumph.