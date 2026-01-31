Why the Raiders Have To Navigate Free Agency Carefully

The Las Vegas Raiders have a roster that's littered with holes, and despite having all the money in the world to address those holes, there still remains a fear that the Raiders may make faulty decisions and lead to them not being properly addressed.

Take last offseason, when Pete Carroll was in charge, and he let his offensive line go unchecked and let money sit on the Raiders' books instead of using their full resources to try to help a glaring weakness. What lessons did they learn from last offseason that they can use to guide their thinking on this integral offseason?

Best and Worst Free Agent Signing

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines while playing against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the most impressive and least functional free agent signings each team made last offseason. For the Raiders, their decision to bring in Eric Stokes worked out wonderfully, but the same cannot be said about bringing in Alex Cappa to fix their offensive line.

"The Raiders gave Stokes an opportunity to prove himself on a one-year contract, and he did just that. The former first-round pick was one of the best cover corners in football with a 73.5 PFF coverage grade and a 56% completion percentage allowed, ranking as the ninth-best cornerback by PFF WAR. The 26-year-old should be primed for a sufficiently larger next contract in March", said Locker.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stokes was one of the few saving graces from a defense that wildly disappointed, given they have one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in Maxx Crosby . Nevertheless, Stokes' lone season in the Silver and Black has earned him serious consideration to come back to the team on a bigger deal. I think the Raiders would be fools to let him go, especially since their defensive back room for the future is scarce.

"The Raiders’ offensive line tumbled in a tremendous way, and Cappa didn’t help. After inking a two-year, $11 million deal, Cappa posted a 53.5 overall PFF grade. He was especially poor in pass protection, giving up five sacks and 14 hurries".

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the flipside, Cappa's contract is one the Raiders should be eager to wash their hands of. He was blocking for Tom Brady when he won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which may have influenced the Raiders' decision to bring him in.

However, when the Raiders signed him, he was coming off a putrid season with the Cincinnati Bengals, so it's not a surprise his poor play continued.

