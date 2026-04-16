Raiders Understand Roster-Building Outside of Solely Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing an important NFL Draft. The Raiders' offseason has gotten off to a productive start, but the draft is a critical component of what has already been an eventful offseason for the Silver and Black. As the draft approaches, the Raiders continue to button things up.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Dig Deep

Las Vegas has a long way to go to fully rebuild its roster. They will have to find starting-caliber players and quality reserve pieces to turn things around as quickly as they hope to. The draft will be their best remaining opportunity this offseason to add talent in bulk.

Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark recently explained how in-depth Las Vegas' front office has gone on the players they are interested in. Specifically, Stark noted how the Raiders show the same amount of attention to potential draft picks, regardless of where they are projected to go.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We're kind of analyzing all the players on the board through the same microscope, so all those picks are important, because you never know. There's plenty of first-round picks that don't make it, and there's plenty of seventh-round, sixth-round players that do," Stark said at the team's pre-draft press conference.

“So, it's all about us evaluating the character of the player first, and then evaluating the skill set and how they fit into specifically what we're looking for and what we're asking those positions to do. So, we feel like we can find value all through the draft. So, we put a lot of emphasis on all those picks."

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Opportunity

With 10 total picks, most of which are in the middle rounds, the Raiders have an opportunity to quickly improve their depth at several positions. Fernando Mendoza will address arguably their most pressing remaining need in the long term.

Yet, the additional nine picks they have can make an impact sooner. Las Vegas' front office has been clear about their plans for starting Kirk Cousins early in the 2026 season. Time will tell how long it takes Mendoza to see action, but that also adds to the other picks in the Raiders' draft class.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They cannot afford to bring Mendoza along gradually and not find any other players who can make an impact sooner. Mendoza will rightfully receive most of the attention for the draft class, as is common with any player drafted first overall. Still, the Raiders need much more than Mendoza from this draft.

Las Vegas must assemble a solid 2026 draft class, as the jury is still out on the 2025 class, and not in a good way. Two consecutive draft classes with minimal impact in their rookie seasons would be a setback on one level or another. The Raiders must find multiple contributors in this draft class.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images