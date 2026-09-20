How Raiders Offense Looks To Shine Against Chargers
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The Las Vegas Raiders are a unique team this season, advertising as a program in a rebuild while playing competitive football and seeking a 2-0 start to begin the first year of head coach Klint Kubiak's tenure.
On Sunday, they travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers in both teams' first AFC West showdown of the season. The Chargers' defense struggled against the Arizona Cardinals' passing attack, but that's where the Raiders struggled most. Yet, they want to shine on Kubiak's side of the ball.
The Deep Ball Is Questioned
Earlier this week, I wrote about quarterback Kirk Cousins and his assessment of the Raiders' vertical game and lack thereof. The Miami Dolphins capped the passing game well with two split-high defenders, limiting any chance of a downfield explosive and, in many ways, hampering the ceiling for what Kubiak and Cousins wanted to do. They also lack an ample playmaker who can consistently test those split defenders, and their No. 1 wide receiver is Tre Tucker.
However, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko gave an interesting perspective on Thursday: "A shot called is not always a shot taken."
"We want to take what the defense gives us," Janocko said. "Quarterback's always trying to listen to his feet, go through his progression, operate with intelligent aggression. And then when it's not there, get the ball in playmakers' hands underneath. Let them break tackles and create explosives that way."
It is a smart approach, especially when you're an offense without its star pass-catcher—a tight end like Brock Bowers—who can affect all three levels of the field. The Raiders have playmakers who create after the catch, not necessarily beat press man and win downfield with consistency nine times out of 10.
Controlling Time of Possession
One thing the Raiders can use to their advantage again this week is time of possession, which they won last weekend. The Chargers struggled to keep the ball in their hands last week, and if there's anything Las Vegas's offensive coaching staff will value this week and in many others to come, it is to play keep-away with a veteran quarterback and a stout run game.
"That's one of the things that we always talk about is being able to maximize our possessions, maximize the time that we have the ball in our hands," Janocko said. "I thought our coaches did a great job with the planning purposes, executing the planning, have our guys on point, letting our guys execute so that we were able to stay on the field."
The Raiders and Kubiak have the personnel to execute this operation efficiently. The deep ball may not be there for the time being, at least until Fernando Mendoza makes his first start at some point, but Las Vegas had a formula and identity they could establish in the meantime.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft