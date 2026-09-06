Raiders Face Tricky Defensive Test in Opener

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium to open the 2026 season a week from today.

The Raiders open the season in front of their home fans for the first time since 2021, which should be fun for Raider Nation, and the team has a good chance to win in front of them due to the Dolphins potentially being one of the worst teams in the league.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Dolphins moved on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, instead choosing to sign quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract in free agency after he shined in backup action with the Green Bay Packers.

Willis doesn't have a lot to work with around him, but he is a talented quarterback with impressive improvisational skills, so he will be the offense's engine alongside running back De'Von Achane.

How the Raiders Can Slow Down Malik Willis

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of his dynamic running ability, the Raiders need their defensive ends and linebackers to have big games to ensure Willis does not break free with his legs. That's where players like Maxx Crosby, who is the best run-defending defensive end in the NFL, and athletic linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker come in.

They have the speed to match Willis, so all three players will make their money on Sunday afternoon. Willis has totaled 405 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his career, and while he can beat teams through the air, his rushing ability should be taken into account. The Raiders' defense should be prepared for what he can do on the ground.

Who is Malik Willis Throwing To?

Aug 20, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws the football to wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) during joint practice with the New York Giants at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins lack much pass-catching talent , relying on an injury-prone tight end and two rookie wide receivers as their top options. Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell may be good players, but they're unproven as of now.

Other than that, Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert are starters on this roster, and while they are talented in their own right, they likely aren't striking much fear in Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard . To answer the question, Willis isn't throwing to many game-changing receivers.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are testing out their young secondary, but veterans like Eric Stokes and Jeremy Chinn should have big days slowing down inexperienced players. Willis may struggle through the air this season, especially if they can't get things going in the first game.

In Conclusion

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) jogs off the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Willis is a talented quarterback who earned a big contract this offseason, but he enters a much worse situation in Miami than he came from in Green Bay. It may be a struggle, especially early on.

The Raiders probably won't have much issue defending Willis, who will only be able to do so much with the receiving talent around him. Leonard will be able to get creative with the looks he gives Willis, so we should see some interesting stuff from him and his defense. We'll find out what that looks like next Sunday.