5 Predictions for Raiders’ Week 1 Matchup Against Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders are less than a week away from kicking off their 2026 NFL season, as they host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.

It's obviously an exciting time for the Silver and Black. The organization finally feels stable, with Klint Kubiak as head coach and a well-thought-out plan for the future. With the season opener just days away, let's make five predictions for the Raiders-Dolphins Week 1 matchup.

Mike Washington Jr. Will Be Heavily Involved

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 status is still up in the air. However, the team appears optimistic that the second-year running back will suit up against Miami. Even if Jeanty ends up starting, Washington Jr. is too good to keep off the field.

Throughout training camp and preseason games, the fourth-round running back has shown explosiveness and power, perfect traits to pair with Jeanty. Las Vegas' backfield tandem could be one of the best in the league, and it could be apparent from the get-go.

Maxx Crosby Will Record Multiple Sacks

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts on the sideline near head coach Klint Kubiak during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crosby already has extra motivation because of what happened this offseason . Now, you give the 28-year-old pass rusher an offensive line lacking any backbone, and Crosby could wreck the Dolphins' entire game plan.

This won't be a five-sack performance or anything of that nature, but the two-time All-Pro pass rusher can easily record at least two sacks.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers Will Catch 8+ Passes

It's well-documented that the Raiders' pass-catching department leaves much to be desired. That can't be said about Bowers, who is arguably the best tight end in the league.

Since Las Vegas doesn't have a true WR1 on the roster and Kirk Cousins has mobility and arm strength limitations, Bowers could be in for a heavy workload on Sunday. The majority of Bowers' targets will come underneath and in the intermediate parts of the field, which is why he should have a high volume of receptions.

Offensive Line Imposes Will on Miami

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren't many positive things to say about the Dolphins heading into the season. It doesn't help when their four highest-paid players aren't on this year's roster.

The front office addressed the offensive line in free agency and the draft, and this unit should dominate in the trenches against a putrid defensive line.

Kirk Cousins Is Solid, Not Great

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kubiak calling plays, a stable foundation at quarterback, and protection up front, the Raiders' offense should have no issues producing scoring drives.

That said, at 38 years old, Cousins shouldn't be expected to light up any defense, even if it's Miami. That doesn't mean the veteran quarterback will struggle, but at this point, he is a game manager, which is exactly what Las Vegas needs for now. Cousins will be good, but nothing special.