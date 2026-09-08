5 Predictions for Raiders’ Week 1 Matchup Against Dolphins
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The Las Vegas Raiders are less than a week away from kicking off their 2026 NFL season, as they host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.
It's obviously an exciting time for the Silver and Black. The organization finally feels stable, with Klint Kubiak as head coach and a well-thought-out plan for the future. With the season opener just days away, let's make five predictions for the Raiders-Dolphins Week 1 matchup.
Mike Washington Jr. Will Be Heavily Involved
Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 status is still up in the air. However, the team appears optimistic that the second-year running back will suit up against Miami. Even if Jeanty ends up starting, Washington Jr. is too good to keep off the field.
Throughout training camp and preseason games, the fourth-round running back has shown explosiveness and power, perfect traits to pair with Jeanty. Las Vegas' backfield tandem could be one of the best in the league, and it could be apparent from the get-go.
Maxx Crosby Will Record Multiple Sacks
Crosby already has extra motivation because of what happened this offseason. Now, you give the 28-year-old pass rusher an offensive line lacking any backbone, and Crosby could wreck the Dolphins' entire game plan.
This won't be a five-sack performance or anything of that nature, but the two-time All-Pro pass rusher can easily record at least two sacks.
Brock Bowers Will Catch 8+ Passes
It's well-documented that the Raiders' pass-catching department leaves much to be desired. That can't be said about Bowers, who is arguably the best tight end in the league.
Since Las Vegas doesn't have a true WR1 on the roster and Kirk Cousins has mobility and arm strength limitations, Bowers could be in for a heavy workload on Sunday. The majority of Bowers' targets will come underneath and in the intermediate parts of the field, which is why he should have a high volume of receptions.
Offensive Line Imposes Will on Miami
There aren't many positive things to say about the Dolphins heading into the season. It doesn't help when their four highest-paid players aren't on this year's roster.
The front office addressed the offensive line in free agency and the draft, and this unit should dominate in the trenches against a putrid defensive line.
Kirk Cousins Is Solid, Not Great
With Kubiak calling plays, a stable foundation at quarterback, and protection up front, the Raiders' offense should have no issues producing scoring drives.
That said, at 38 years old, Cousins shouldn't be expected to light up any defense, even if it's Miami. That doesn't mean the veteran quarterback will struggle, but at this point, he is a game manager, which is exactly what Las Vegas needs for now. Cousins will be good, but nothing special.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.