Why the Raiders Hold Advantage in Rebuild Showdown

Two teams with different paths clash to start the season when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Miami Dolphins in a battle between two franchises in their respective rebuilds.

It is fascinating to see which teams are projected to struggle, which programs are rebuilding, and which may do better than suggested. The Raiders are in the middle of it all, searching for purpose and hoping their disciplined approach will pay off at this point in the rebuild.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag outside of Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins, on the other hand, have simply torn it all down after failing to establish long-term success from the electric offensive explosion the franchise displayed for a handful of years.

Both teams have new coaches and players at the helm; new looks all around, and it could make for a fascinating game next week.

Two Unqiue Directions Square Off

Aug 20, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'von Achane (28) works during joint practice with the New York Giants at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any team looks better than the Dolphins do on paper. They have legitimately torn down the roster to studs, with a couple of rock-solid nails sticking around, such as electric running back De'Von Achane and star defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Other than that, first-year head coach Jeff Hafley has his work cut out for him to make something out of what is essentially nothing. While the Dolphins have long-term plans for roster development, the Raiders are on a similar path, but they certainly aren't devoid of talent. Not by a long shot.

Raiders Rebuild Has More Potential

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having superstars such as tight end Brock Bowers , center Tyler Linderbaum, edge rusher Maxx Crosby, and an exciting future in No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza gives Raider Nation something to look forward to this season.

Head coach Klint Kubiak has installed a wide-zone offense to pair with a multiple defense by defensive coordinator Rob Leonard that has some wondering if there is a hint of worst-to-first potential.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, and based on what I've seen on both sides of the ball during the preseason, the Raiders might be closer to success than we think. They are on a similar, yet different, path to the Dolphins.

Why? Again, it is the talent level across the board. It is better because of the veteran talent at key positions, and yes, it is far from a perfect roster, and this Raiders team will likely finish with 10-plus losses.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Sunday could be a slugfest between Las Vegas and Miami. Both programs are trying to figure it out with newness everywhere. Yet, the Raiders have something to look forward to and enjoy while chaos ensues.