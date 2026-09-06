Why the Raiders Hold Advantage in Rebuild Showdown
In this story:
Two teams with different paths clash to start the season when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Miami Dolphins in a battle between two franchises in their respective rebuilds.
It is fascinating to see which teams are projected to struggle, which programs are rebuilding, and which may do better than suggested. The Raiders are in the middle of it all, searching for purpose and hoping their disciplined approach will pay off at this point in the rebuild.
The Dolphins, on the other hand, have simply torn it all down after failing to establish long-term success from the electric offensive explosion the franchise displayed for a handful of years.
Both teams have new coaches and players at the helm; new looks all around, and it could make for a fascinating game next week.
Two Unqiue Directions Square Off
Any team looks better than the Dolphins do on paper. They have legitimately torn down the roster to studs, with a couple of rock-solid nails sticking around, such as electric running back De'Von Achane and star defensive tackle Zach Sieler.
Other than that, first-year head coach Jeff Hafley has his work cut out for him to make something out of what is essentially nothing. While the Dolphins have long-term plans for roster development, the Raiders are on a similar path, but they certainly aren't devoid of talent. Not by a long shot.
Raiders Rebuild Has More Potential
Having superstars such as tight end Brock Bowers, center Tyler Linderbaum, edge rusher Maxx Crosby, and an exciting future in No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza gives Raider Nation something to look forward to this season.
Head coach Klint Kubiak has installed a wide-zone offense to pair with a multiple defense by defensive coordinator Rob Leonard that has some wondering if there is a hint of worst-to-first potential.
On paper, and based on what I've seen on both sides of the ball during the preseason, the Raiders might be closer to success than we think. They are on a similar, yet different, path to the Dolphins.
Why? Again, it is the talent level across the board. It is better because of the veteran talent at key positions, and yes, it is far from a perfect roster, and this Raiders team will likely finish with 10-plus losses.
Next Sunday could be a slugfest between Las Vegas and Miami. Both programs are trying to figure it out with newness everywhere. Yet, the Raiders have something to look forward to and enjoy while chaos ensues.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft