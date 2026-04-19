'Non-Negotiable' Aspects Raiders Must See in Draft Prospects Revealed

We are on the brink of Draft week. The 2026 NFL Draft will be this Thursday. The team that will get things started for everyone is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will make one of the most important picks in franchise history, and it will come with the first overall selection.

The Raiders will also be making important picks throughout the draft because they are in a rebuild and looking to add players who will help them win in the future. They know the importance of drafting well.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That has been something that the Raiders have not done well, especially since they have moved to Las Vegas . But this year has a different feeling to it, and you can tell by the way the Raiders have gone about this whole offseason. The process for the Raiders in this draft is different from the last one because they have a new head coach in Klint Kubiak, and the personnel has changed as well. General Manager John Spytek will be part of it, as well as minority owner Tom Brady .

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Non-Negotiables for Prospects

For the Raiders, they have done all the work behind the scenes on the prospects they want to pursue and hope to bring in. The Raiders had a certain way they went about the process, from the top down to the scouts. Being on the same page was the most important thing for the Raiders when evaluating all the prospects.

The Raiders have a plan in place on how they want to do things and will look to execute it starting Thursday.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It Starts Early

"It probably starts the Monday after the draft," said Raiders Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan. "In prior regimes, we would even start the next year's class even earlier. Here our guys are going to get rolling next Monday ... The non-negotiables for us are really a level of mental and physical toughness, and a passion for the game. I would say those are the three non-negotiable things, and that every player that we are going to bring in needs to have those qualities."

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are going to have a good class this year. We are going to see these new players grow with the organization and be the players that are here for the long haul with this regime. As the Raiders look to build a new empire in Las Vegas, it starts here.