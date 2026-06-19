Why Raiders Must Keep Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

When people think about the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback position, only two names come to mind. That is veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. But the Raiders also have another veteran quarterback who is important to this team: Aidan O'Connell.

O'Connell is entering his fourth year in the NFL, and they all been with the Silver and Black. O'Connell has seen a lot since entering the league, and that will benefit this quarterback room and this team moving forward.

Jacob CLark, Aidan O'Connell, Fernando Mendoza.jpg | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

O'Connell Has Important Role With This Raiders Team

O'Connell will play an important role on this team, and he is fine doing it. He is still developing as a quarterback and wants to be better each season he is in the league. But he is also a mentor not only for Mendoza but for any of his teammates who have questions.

He has been in Vegas and knows his way around, whether on the field or off. It is something that goes a long way when you are looking to build that chemistry, and knowing you have a player like O'Connell is huge.

Adain O'Connell. | Darrell Craig Harris

O'Connell a Veteran Presence

Even with the Raiders receiving calls about O'Connell during the offseason, they have not moved off him, and there is a huge reason why. The team has a plan for their rookie quarterback, Mendoza. They want to let him sit and develop him before they let him take over as the starting quarterback. If anything were to happen to Cousins, they would have O'Connell to lean on to go in and take over the offense. This lets the Raiders stay on track with their plans.

That is a big role for any quarterback to have. It is one that O'Connell is going to be fine with and one he is ready to step into if his name is called. In the NFL today, every team wants a good backup quarterback who can work well with the offense and one the team could trust. It goes a long way for a player who has been seen by others as a starter in this league.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

O'Connell has been limited by the starts he has had in his career, but he has made enough to know what to expect and not get caught off guard. That is something this coaching staff likes to have on the team, and it shows. O'Connell should remain a Raider for the entirety of the 2026 campaign.