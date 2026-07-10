Why Raiders’ Offensive Line Poised for Comeback in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders only managed to win three games last season, and a big part of that was their putrid offensive line. Their team had an identity crisis: they wanted to run the ball, but didn't have the proper personnel up front to sustain a successful rushing attack throughout a game.

The blame definitely falls on Pete Carroll for his poor roster construction, but it didn't help that Kolton Miller, their best offensive lineman, dealt with injuries all year long. Klint Kubiak came in and immediately reset the interior offensive line market with the deal the Raiders gave Tyler Linderbaum.

Setting Things Right

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Linderbaum is a massive upgrade to their center position, and if Miller can stay healthy next season, there's no way that the Raiders will have the worst offensive line in the NFL in 2026. There's another change to their offensive line, which could result in them dramatically improving.

Josh Edwards writes for CBS Sports and discussed some veteran players who could see career resurgences in 2026. The lone Raider on the list is Spencer Burford, a long-time San Francisco 49er who will hopefully raise the floor of their offensive line.

Been intrigued by Spencer Burford as a starter because once a game he throws somebody outta the club. He blocks Trent Williams' defender on this play for him. pic.twitter.com/VOeoR0z0nK — Kyle Posey (@KP_Show) January 12, 2026

"After starting 29 regular-season games over his first two seasons, Burford has been limited to just nine starts between the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the 49ers," said Edwards.

"Playing alongside Trent Williams had been a good situation, but Burford now steps into a better situation sandwiched between Kolton Miller and Tyler Linderbaum. There are deficiencies in Burford's game, but new head coach Klint Kubiak had done a good job relieving some of the stress his offensive line shouldered through the scheme."

Immense Upside

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The last thing anyone wants is for Burford to be a repeat of Alex Cappa's season last year. However, I think Kubiak has a better pedigree for sustaining potent offensive lines. Unlike Carroll, I also think Kubiak is open to change, so if Burford isn't playing well, I don't see why someone else can't slot in.

However, if this deal works out for the Raiders , the left side of their offensive line will be a force to be reckoned with. Ashton Jeanty needs to have a breakout season, and Burford has the strength and drive to completely move defenders out of the way and make his job much easier.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless if Burford is healthier and takes that next step, the Raiders' offensive line is already looking leagues ahead of where it was last season.

Jeanty almost cracked 1,000 yards rushing with a bad offensive line; imagine what he can do if Burford and Miller are healthy and are playing at the peak of their powers.