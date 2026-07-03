Why Offensive Line Is Key to Raiders' Success

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is going to make sure his offense is going to do one thing well next season, and that is run the ball. Kubiak knows the way to do that is by having a good offensive line.

That has been the Raiders' weakest point of attack for the last few years. That is why this offseason, Kubiak and general manager John Spytek made moves on the offensive line to fix the issues that they had last season. There were some good moves for this team.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Kubiak showed that he runs his offense through his running backs. And it is not just a one-system back. The Raiders have good backs on this offense to make it happen. For the second year running, it was hard for Ashton Jeanty to get going during his rookie season. Mostly because he was getting hit in the backfield or even before he could get handed the ball. That will not be the case next season, as they will make sure the offense is way better.

Jackson Powers Johnson, Kolton Milller | Darrell Craig Harris

Importance of Raiders' Offensive Line

Kubiak went out to get the best center in the NFL, Tyler Linderbaum. He was at the top of the Raiders' free agent list. They made that happen. The Raiders are going to add him to an offensive line that has one of the best left tackles in the NFL in Kolton Miller. They also have Jackson Powers-Johnson, who could play anywhere on the line, and he will most likely be at one of the guard positions. He knows how to play football in between the trenches.

When these offensive line players perform better next season, it will go a long way to show what the whole offense could do. They are going to get up and down the field. Both running the ball first, which is going to open up the passing game. It is going to be fun to watch, and all the hard work is going to pay off for this team that is going in the right direction.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum

Raiders' Offensive Line Could Be One of League's Best in 2026

The Raiders' offensive line knows what they have to improve on. Now, they have the right coaches and players in place to be one of the top offensive lines in the NFL next season. Everything is lined up for this team to win more games than they have over the last few seasons.