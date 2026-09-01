Why Pass Rusher Could Be Key Future Addition for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most polarizing teams to discuss this offseason, with several tantalizing storylines emerging in free agency and the draft.

Speaking of the draft , ESPN's Mel Kiper and Field Yates conducted a way-too-early 2027 mock draft on Monday's edition of "First Draft" . The two draft analysts went through the first 10 picks of the draft, which included Las Vegas selecting from the No. 5 spot. Here is who they had the Raiders taking and why it would make sense.

Las Vegas Lands Top SEC Pass Rusher

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (56) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this edition of the 2027 NFL mock draft, Kiper and Yates had the Raiders select Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, who has been productive over the last two seasons. In 2025, the 6-foot-3, 246-pound defensive end recorded 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.

That level of production is elite, which is why Simmons is a consensus top-10 pick in next year's draft right now. Obviously, that can always change, but the Texas edge rusher is undoubtedly one of the best prospects in 2027.

Why This Would Make Sense for Las Vegas

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts on the sideline near head coach Klint Kubiak during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back to the Raiders having one of the most narrative-driven offseasons in the league, with the Baltimore Ravens backing out of an agreed-upon trade with Maxx Crosby. The details of that whole ordeal have been well documented; we won't rehash that again. That being said, we've technically seen the Raiders move Crosby, even if it never officially went through.

Both Crosby and the team are heading into the season in lockstep, but that doesn't mean the two parties are together throughout the entire season. Las Vegas has been universally acclaimed as a rebuilding franchise this season, with a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach entering the fray. Additionally, while the roster has vastly improved , it still doesn't rank up with the elite teams in the AFC. Not to mention, the Raiders' schedule is one of the most difficult in the NFL.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders are struggling by the midway point of the season, it wouldn't be shocking to see general manager John Spytek take calls on the 28-year-old pass rusher in this hypothetical scenario. Assuming this is a possibility in 2026, Las Vegas would be smart to replenish the pass-rushing department with Simmons. The Texas defensive end possesses elite potential and could make an immediate impact for Las Vegas in 2027.