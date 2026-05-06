Why Raiders' QB Process Is Unequivocally Correct

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is taking a meticulous approach to the team’s quarterback situation.

While head coach Klint Kubiak will have ultimate say in who starts – and for how long – he will likely consider input from the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders drafted Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but signed veteran Kirk Cousins weeks prior. Raiders brass has maintained that they do not want to rush a rookie quarterback into a bad situation, as that can be detrimental to their development.

Brady has said as much, ranting in September to FOX Sports about how NFL coaches are failing quarterbacks by not allowing them to develop mentally or by having them sit and learn behind veterans until they’re ready.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has the opportunity to let Cousins begin the season as the starter, eventually paving the way for Mendoza to take over once they feel he has sat and learned for long enough.

Let’s break down why this would be a smart decision on the Raiders’ behalf.

Why Raiders Are Making the Right Move

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza is an intelligent quarterback with the physical traits to be an immediate NFL starting QB. However, the Raiders may feel like he doesn’t have to.

If Mendoza stepped in right away and succeeded, then Las Vegas would know it might have its franchise quarterback for the next decade. If he struggles, his development, confidence, and talent level might be shot, and he may never recover.

Quarterback Development

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Throwing a rookie into the fire can work at times, and it may work for Mendoza, given his college experience and success, but the Raiders may not want to risk that.

The addition of Cousins, who has been a productive quarterback in the NFL for more than a decade, allows them to let Mendoza see the game from the sidelines and the film room before he takes a meaningful snap.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders’ current supporting cast may not be sufficient to insulate Mendoza well enough for success, as the team may need a few more pass-catching weapons or sure-fire offensive linemen before Mendoza can lead them to the postseason.

Eventually, Mendoza will have to play actual football. That’s the best teacher, whether he starts only one game or all 17.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Allowing him to sit preserves his development and health and gives him another perspective on what it means to be an NFL quarterback.

That’s what makes Cousins so valuable and what makes Brady correct about quarterback development.