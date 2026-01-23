Why Puka Nacua Loves Raiders Head Coaching Candidate Nate Scheelhaase

The Las Vegas Raiders are conducting their head coaching search and with Monday serving as a pivotal day for the team to conduct in-person interviews, here's why recent words from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua highlight a candidate that the Raiders should take special interest in.

Nacua's Recent Endorsement

Nacua spoke during his weekly presser on Thursday, speaking on a variety of topics as the Rams prepare for a trip to the NFC Championship Game. Nacua was asked about Pass Game Coordinator and Raiders head coaching candidate Nate Scheelhaase, detailing how Scheelhaase fits the perfect mold for what a modern coach should look like.

“I guess I'm new in the NFL too, but I feel like he’s the modern age coach of somebody who's a little bit familiar with some of the slang terms that we might use in the meeting rooms like ‘lit, slap, gang, or fire.’ Things that wouldn't make sense when we're watching football, he understands those," stated Nacua. "His ability to communicate what our job is on Wednesday through Sunday is something that I'd say has been a blessing in our room."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"His ability to understand how we operate, but then also to be on the same page as the quarterbacks, be on the same page when the groupings have changed from 13 personnel to 11. He's done a great job every step of the way of making sure everybody is on the same page.”

Nacua was also asked how he has seen Rams head coach Sean McVay put his trust in Scheelhaase.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) with the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I think it's come in different ways," answered Nacua. "I know substitution. You never know what's said on the headset, but I know they're always talking to Coach Nate. His ability to communicate to us in a calm demeanor and the demeanor that helps us have success on Sundays is something that you don't take for granted because you know that in the heat of the moment the ability to communicate is so needed.

He does a great job of keeping his cool and then being able to communicate the message clear and precise so we can go out there and execute.”

Why This Matters to the Raiders

The biggest issue that has prevented the Raiders from winning a playoff game in over twenty years in disconnect. Disconnect between ownership and football operations, between the coaches and the front office, between the coaches and players, and so on and so forth.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Egon Durban walks on the sideline with Tom Brady before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scheelhaase is a glue guy who understands what type of players he needs to succeed and once he has them, the results speak for themselves. Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Jayden Higgins, and more have come through Iowa State when Scheelhaase was there before embarking on fantastic careers in the pros.

With the Rams, Nacua has been one of the best, leading the league in receptions. Davante Adams led the league in reception touchdowns. If there's anyone who can relate to the Raiders in a modern way, making individuals buy into a program, committing themselves to excellence, it's Scheelhaase .

