Where Geno Smith and the Raiders Must Go From Here
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their third game in a row, making it the second time this season their losing streak has been extended to three or more. Their loss to the Denver Broncos was one of the worst they've received all season, as they were a measly three points away from tying the game and causing one of the biggest upsets of the year.
Their team is in shambles, and with no easy way out, the Raiders will have to prepare themselves for what may be a grueling second half of the season. They only go up against two teams that are under .500, while the rest of the teams they face will be hungry to get into the postseason.
NFL QB Rankings
Jacob Infante is a sports writer for Pro Football and Sports Network, and he updated his QB power rankings based on the results of Week 10 in the NFL. For the Raiders, Geno Smith didn't offer any help to their offense, which is why he dropped this week to the 24th spot.
"It’s pretty tough to come away with an impressive stat line as a quarterback when your offense only scores seven points all game. Needless to say, Geno Smith didn’t exactly wow anybody with his 143 yards, one interception, no touchdowns, and 60.3 passer rating in the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Broncos on Thursday", said Infante.
His interception wasn't entirely his fault, as rookie Ashton Jeanty should've hauled in a catchable pass, but it felt like he was due for one with how often he's committing turnovers. However, that's the problem for the Raiders. There's no trust in their starting quarterback, which results in conservative play calling and the team around him to care less.
Smith got injured in their Week 10 loss, and his availability for next week is in question. Pete Carroll was hesitant to put Kenny Pickett in, so perhaps he knows something we don't, but I think a quarterback change is long overdue. He can't be much worse than Smith, can he?
