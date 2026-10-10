Why Raiders Can't Underestimate Patriots Offensive Potential

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't undefeated anymore, but they have proven they can make noise this season.

They will head to the East Coast to take on the New England Patriots, a team that doesn't look like the force it was last season. However, they are still a dangerous group, especially after beating the Buffalo Bills last week.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have been one of the NFL's most proficient defenses this season, so it lines up nicely that they are facing a Patriots offense that has sputtered for the most part. New England ranks 22nd in the league in EPA per play, and it was worse before their big outing against the Bills.

However, the Raiders cannot underestimate what the Patriots can do on the offensive side of the ball. It's been tough sledding, but there are reasons that the group can break out.

Raiders Must Stay Sharp on Defense

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders will face Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels , whom they know well. McDaniels coached the Raiders in 2022 and 2023, but his tenure lasted only 25 games before he was fired midway through the 2023 season.

However, McDaniels has an effective track record as a play-caller and OC, helping quarterback Drake Maye become an MVP finalist last season and making the Patriots one of the better offenses in the league.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was also named AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2025, recognizing him as one of the best play-callers in the league. He knows Raiders Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard well, so he will know how to attack his defense.

A Dangerous QB on the Other Side

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye might not be playing like the MVP candidate he was last season, but he is still tremendously talented and can make an impact. He is coming off a 269-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Bills, so he may be getting going.

The Raiders must apply more pressure to the Patriots' offensive line, as that unit is not playing particularly well this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in pressure allowed, so Las Vegas' pass rush will be able to get home.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxx Crosby loves to play against the best quarterbacks in the league, as he made his impact felt against Patrick Mahomes last week. He, Kwity Paye, and Malcolm Koonce should have big days, as should Nakobe Dean.

The Patriots have a few talented players on the offensive side of the ball who haven't gotten going this season, but that could change if the Raiders overlook them. This unit has not let them down this season, and that cannot change if they want to move to 4-1.