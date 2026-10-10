Why Raiders Can't Underestimate Patriots Offensive Potential
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The Las Vegas Raiders aren't undefeated anymore, but they have proven they can make noise this season.
They will head to the East Coast to take on the New England Patriots, a team that doesn't look like the force it was last season. However, they are still a dangerous group, especially after beating the Buffalo Bills last week.
The Raiders have been one of the NFL's most proficient defenses this season, so it lines up nicely that they are facing a Patriots offense that has sputtered for the most part. New England ranks 22nd in the league in EPA per play, and it was worse before their big outing against the Bills.
However, the Raiders cannot underestimate what the Patriots can do on the offensive side of the ball. It's been tough sledding, but there are reasons that the group can break out.
Raiders Must Stay Sharp on Defense
The Raiders will face Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, whom they know well. McDaniels coached the Raiders in 2022 and 2023, but his tenure lasted only 25 games before he was fired midway through the 2023 season.
However, McDaniels has an effective track record as a play-caller and OC, helping quarterback Drake Maye become an MVP finalist last season and making the Patriots one of the better offenses in the league.
He was also named AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2025, recognizing him as one of the best play-callers in the league. He knows Raiders Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard well, so he will know how to attack his defense.
A Dangerous QB on the Other Side
Maye might not be playing like the MVP candidate he was last season, but he is still tremendously talented and can make an impact. He is coming off a 269-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Bills, so he may be getting going.
The Raiders must apply more pressure to the Patriots' offensive line, as that unit is not playing particularly well this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in pressure allowed, so Las Vegas' pass rush will be able to get home.
Maxx Crosby loves to play against the best quarterbacks in the league, as he made his impact felt against Patrick Mahomes last week. He, Kwity Paye, and Malcolm Koonce should have big days, as should Nakobe Dean.
The Patriots have a few talented players on the offensive side of the ball who haven't gotten going this season, but that could change if the Raiders overlook them. This unit has not let them down this season, and that cannot change if they want to move to 4-1.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3