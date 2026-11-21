The Las Vegas Raiders return to action this weekend as they travel to the Rocky Mountains to face the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown, their first division game in nearly two months.

The Raiders are coming off one of their best defensive performances of the season, holding the Seattle Seahawks to 21 points in last week's defeat. On Sunday, they travel to one of the toughest environments to play in the league, but the Broncos, at 7-2, have been getting by despite having some of the worst offensive and defensive play in the league this season.

This is the Raiders' shot at getting back in the win column as we look at the key matchups for Sunday's game in Denver.

Raiders Pass Protection vs. Broncos Pass Rush

The Raiders' offensive line must right their wrongs from last week's loss against a ferocious Seahawks pass rush, which ranked sixth in pressure rate (39.3%). It will be a tough undertaking against the Broncos' defensive front, which is ranked two spots ahead of Seattle (fourth, 39.7%), according to Next Gen Stats.

The great thing about the Raiders' offensive line is that their pressure rate, while among the upper half of teams in pressure rate allowed, their team sack rate is only 4.6%, sixth-best in football, and they have allowed only 17 sacks all season. An issue that may arise is rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza taking bad sacks when the pocket is good enough after missing a read or two.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Run Game vs. Broncos Run Defense

Somehow, only the second-worst rushing offense in the NFL behind the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders may finally have a chance to get their run game going against a Broncos defense that is allowing 124.3 yards per game (ninth-worst) and tied for the worst EPA per rush allowed (+0.02), per NGS.

I'm eager to see what the ceiling of this run game can be, and it's clear that both Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. are incredibly talented running backs who could pack a serious one-two punch. Establishing the run early could give us a glimpse of whether this area of the offense could be more productive than it has been all season.

Raiders Defense vs. Broncos Offense

I'm including both units as a whole because I feel they are evenly matched if you look at how the Broncos have played on offense all season and what last week's Raiders defense put up against the Seahawks beyond the box score. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard had his unit playing fairly disciplined and was limiting big-play opportunities until the later portion of the second half.

I wasn't impressed with what the Broncos did in their last game against the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Bo Nix hasn't played above-average football for most of the season, and the offense as a whole continues to struggle with play sequencing and consistency.

However, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remains a key threat in the passing game, and he'll need to be a priority for the secondary. This is another chance for Maxx Crosby to have a game-wrecking day, as he did against the Seahawks, while Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker look to continue their great seasons against the sixth-worst rushing offense in football.