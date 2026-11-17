HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) are going to Denver to take on the Broncos (7-2) this weekend, and before we can fully turn the page to that game, we have to offer one final evaluation, after watching the film and speaking to several people about the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Report Card

Each week, we dig deep into the film of the previous weekend’s game, speak to coaches and players, and finally seek outside evaluation from people associated with other NFL teams. So, without further ado, I offer you my Raiders vs. Seahawks report card.

Offense: D-

I wish grades could be dichotomized, but we all know they can’t. The offensive grade here is not good, and I feel bad because the offense was terrible in the second half, while the first half was much better.

The Raiders held the lead after scoring 10 points in the first half behind a brilliantly called game by Klint Kubiak.

Rolling Fernando Mendoza to his right and left, using his legs, and the play action opened up the running and passing lanes. They didn’t look like the elite Seahawks offense Kubiak led last year to the Super Bowl, but they were the better offense.

In the second half, Mendoza was a human piñata for the Seahawks, and the Raiders could do nothing. It's easy to credit the Seahawks' defense, but the Raiders shut themselves down.

Kubiak said as much: “I think we had a really positive first half but you have to play four quarters of football, run game as well in order to get the result you want. We only played two quarters."

As different as the first and second halves were, this poor overall grade for the offense doesn’t reflect Fernando Mendoza, who I believe earned an A. Kubiak talked about his first start.

“In his first start, I was very pleased with him getting out of the huddle, him making the correct checks, the correct cans. That’s what he has shown in practice, his ability to do that and to be able to run the show that way. There’s room for growth, but in his first start, I thought that he operated the game like he does in practice.”

NFL Take:

An NFL executive said of Mendoza, “I think he looked exactly what I thought he would look like. As you know from our previous evaluation I was very high on him, and I still am. Would have liked to see Klint stay calling the game like he did in the first half.” More from this quote later.

Michael Mayer said, “We got to play better, we got to do better, we got to block better in the run game. End of story.”

Defense: C+

The goal in the NFL against an average offense is to hold them to 20 points or fewer. They allowed the world champions to score 21. Despite the uproar of disgust toward DC Rob Leonard, who can only coach with the players he is given, and more than one veteran struggling, the discipline showed up, and the Raiders hung in.

Was the Raiders defense as good as the Seahawks? Of course not, but the Raiders' defense was improved, and Kubiak spelled out why he is encouraged.

“I just thought the way that we started the game. I thought Rob [Leonard] did a really good job this week of getting our guys ready to play, getting them ready to start fast, getting turnovers, executing the game plan. There’s plenty of things that we have to do better, but I just saw, overall, as a defense, us play better football.”

Maxx Crosby spoke candidly about an improved defensive performance. “Yeah, it wasn’t perfect, but I think we took the ball away. We played really hard. We did some good things. It wasn’t perfect. I know we can be better, but I think as a group and a collective, we’re playing with a relentless style of play. We’ve been getting, I feel like, at least two turnovers a week, and we just have to keep tightening up little things. And we’ll keep going where we need to go.”

NFL Take:

One NFC team executive told me, “I like what the Raiders want to do on D, but trying to run that Baltimore Ravens-type D is great, but I would want to see those defensive ends opposite of Maxx (Crosby) going wider, trying to establish the edge."

I asked Kubiak about that. "I think each play is unique. Each front is unique. I thought we had some excellent edge sets by Kwity Paye, stands out. He's shown some good stuff, but there there's some ones that we let the defense get to the edge and it cost us a touchdown, especially on that right side."

Robbie Leonard has a boss, and I respect that, but if someone is being fair, that was a much more impressive performance than what we saw the week before.

Nakobe Dean spoke of the fast start by the defense: “Always important to come out fast. You got to finish faster, though. You got to come out fast and finish faster. So, yeah, we just got to finish as a team.”

Special Teams: A

Matt Gay, Alex Ward, AJ Cole, and STC Joe DeCamillis, and every one of those units were terrific. One mishap by Dylan Laube was quickly corrected, but overall, under Joe D's leadership, the Silver and Black shone.

Coaching: D-

I have a ton of respect for Klint Kubiak, and I have never been as sold on a first-time coach as I am on him. That said, he led his offense like a first-year coach on Sunday. He admitted, when I asked after the game, that he shouldn’t have abandoned the rollouts in the second half, and that the play-action moving away was nonsensical. One NFL executive mentioned above told me what he thought happened.

Matt Gay, AJ Cole | Darrell Craig Harris

NFL Take:

“Klint knows that Seahawks staff like the back of his hand. He isn’t a good coach, he’s a great coach, but I think he out thought himself on Sunday. I think he assumed what they would do so he went away from what was working. Love his first, and love even more that he admitted he should not have. He learned a tough lesson against the Super Bowl champs, no shame in that.”

Again, I thought Leonard did a good job; DeCamillis did what he does. Kubiak is better than he performed on Sunday; look at the nine games prior. A poor performance doesn't erase all of the tremendous progress.

Alex Ward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He is better than he was on Sunday, and so are the Raiders. Lesson learned, but I, for one, am squarely on the Kubiak train, and I believe in him more today than I ever have.

Raider Nation: A+

Once again, Raider Nation, after nearly 30 years as a sports reporter, does something I have never seen and makes me respect them even more.

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Wanting to honor Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, who is in a wheelchair, they asked each other, at a fan's request, to sit when he scored his first touchdown. Tens of thousands did so in a moment that went viral, and I asked him about it after the game.

A visibly moved Mendoza said, “I was not aware of that. However, I’m super grateful to the Silver and Black for doing that. Means a lot to my family and I just can’t thank you guys enough. On a dark day, that brings a smile to my face. So I really thank everybody for respecting my family and appreciate all their support.”

NFL Take:

One long-time source from the league office, after seeing my question, sent me this message. "Not gonna lie, my eyes may have started sweating a little bit, that was pretty cool." Well done, Raider Nation.

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