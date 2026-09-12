Why a Week 1 Win Would Feel Different for Raiders

Excitement is building as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Raiders are opening the season at home for the first time since 2021, and fans will be excited to see the Silver and Black kick things off against a Dolphins team that they have a good chance of beating.

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley watches from the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been very long since the team was 1-0 after the opening Sunday; the Raiders did that last season. That wouldn't have been much of a statistic.

However, a win over the Dolphins to move to 1-0 would be vastly different from when Pete Carroll's squad defeated the New England Patriots -- even if that team went to the Super Bowl.

What's different?

What's Different About This Raiders Squad

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

When the Raiders hired Carroll in January 2025, they swung and missed on some of their top options, doubling back to a 73-year-old coach who had been off the sidelines for a year.

To be fair, that was a stark difference the organization sought after failing to get what it expected from Antonio Pierce when he was promoted to full-time head coach. The coaching carousel spun too many times for a team desperate for stability.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There were, seemingly, "adults in the room," when Carroll and his staff took over, but scraping by the Patriots, who were working to find their identity with a group of veterans, probably didn't feel like things were actually turning in the right direction long-term for the Raiders.

Now, with a young, promising first-year head coach, the future of their quarterback position waiting in the wings, and several young defenders, a win against a rebuilding Dolphins team would be exciting and encouraging.

The Start of Something Great

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would especially help if the Raiders could beat the Dolphins in a convincing fashion. They'll have the home crowd behind them, which can build confidence as they beat a team that lacks much talent on either side of the ball.

If this game is something along the lines of 27-20, it wouldn't be as exciting. However, if it ends somewhere around 30-10, the organization and Raider Nation alike will feel good about where things are going.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This Raiders team is building for the future, even if they aren't expected to win much in 2026. Pulling off a big victory against a team in a similar position would mean things are on the right track.