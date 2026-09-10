Raiders’ Spytek Makes Roster Move 3 Days Before Opener: What It Means

HENDERSON, Nev.—In less than three days, the Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the 2026 NFL regular season when they host the Miami Dolphins at 1:25 PM PT at Allegiant Stadium.

With training camp behind them and the Raiders' rebuild underway, do you think they have a mentality of “The hay is in the barn?” Of Course not.

Never Satisfied

On Wednesday, Klint Kubiak was asked about his first Raiders team entering Week 1, and he made it clear that the mentality in the desert is never satisfied, always improving and looking to get better. Kubiak explained it well.

"We'll never be satisfied. We're always trying to get better. The culture is about the people in the building. Obviously, it can start with us as coaches, but ultimately the culture is set by the players on the field. We're going to find out Sunday what we're all about. I really like the guys that we have, but the players set the culture."

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What Happened

GM John Spytek will constantly be in the hunt for any angle or way to improve his roster. So when the Seattle Seahawks released an offensive lineman with a history with Kubiak and his staff from last season, Spytek pounced.

G Bryce Cabeldue appeared on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks; it was a big blessing to the Silver and Black. Cabeldue has impressive power and athleticism, standing 6-4 and weighing in at 308 pounds.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

On a Raiders team in the midst of a youth movement, this high-potential second-year former sixth-round (192nd overall) pick from the 2025 NFL Draft was a gift that fell into their lap.

In his rookie campaign, Cabeldue was a contributor in a total of eight regular-season games with no starts. Not a shocker on a Super Bowl-caliber team.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He sustained an injury that held him out of the postseason.

Spytek, Spyteking

We have characterized the Raiders' young GM and his penchant for under-the-radar, aggressive, and wise moves as "Spyteking." He recently made it clear he wouldn’t rest.

"It's constant improvement. We all knew the date was coming to get to 53, and that was Sunday. We made a lot of hard choices, and we've got a long way to go, a lot of work to do with a young roster. But I think we're all excited to go over the next week and a half and get a chance to play the Dolphins."

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Was Let Go?

The Raiders released surprising original 53-man roster selection G Atonio Mafi. He had a good camp, but Mafi's potential didn't match Cabeldue's familiarity with the scheme and his terrific upside.

What It Means

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Because Cabeldue already knows the scheme, his learning curve won't be long. Add to that the Raiders are settled at LT with Spencer Burford and have RGs already playing at a high level, with Jackson Powers-Johnson currently starting at RG and Caleb Rogers hotly battling to overtake him.

Cabeldue will be worked into the system and have an instant shot at earning playing time. If nothing else, it adds a veteran you're familiar with, whose game you like; this signing will fly under the radar, but not for those who understand the real value of substantive depth in the NFL.

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