Why Raiders Will Have an Explosive Offense in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t hire Klint Kubiak and invest in the offensive side of the football just to not have an explosive offense in 2026.

The Raiders have struggled to move the ball on the ground or to keep the quarterback protected over the last few seasons, and the hiring of Kubiak should improve both. Once the basic offensive fundamentals are met, we can start talking about pushing the ball down the field.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The investments made in the offense should lead to more big plays and exciting moments this season, even if Las Vegas isn’t a contender or even close to the playoffs in Kubiak’s first year. At the very least, the offense will be fun to watch.

Let’s break down why we’ll see a much more explosive offense from the Raiders this season.

More Room for Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With major additions to the offensive line and a coaching staff that has gotten the most out of its linemen in the past, Jeanty should see far more room in the run game than in his rookie season.

Jeanty was constantly hit behind the line of scrimmage last season, which led to an inefficient rookie year and little impact for a team that won only three games. Now, with Tyler Linderbaum at center and a healthy Kolton Miller, we should see Jeanty's home-run-hitting capabilities.

Establishing the run game will lead to offensive improvements across the board, and we should see star running back Jeanty in a better situation whenever he returns healthy.

Brock Bowers Is Still Here, Duh

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and better quarterback play will give him more opportunities to make big plays.

Kirk Cousins has already shown a willingness to force the ball to Bowers, and the offense will be much better with him as the focal point. Bowers can run any route and make contested catches, and Cousins should allow him to show off his full repertoire.

The league should not forget about Bowers after his injury-riddled 2025, but if they do, the superstar will remind them just how effective he can be.

Klint Kubiak Is Dialing It Up

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks were seventh in the NFL in passing plays of 20+ yards last season (Raiders were 29th) and second in rushing plays of 20+ yards (Raiders were 30th).

That’s what Raider Nation should come to expect from Kubiak’s offense: efficiency and explosiveness. They’ll be creating big plays on the ground and through the air, with Kubiak scheming up the offense and calling plays.

Kubiak was a highly sought-after head coaching candidate for a reason, and even though the Raiders don’t have the best offensive personnel in the league, we should see a much-improved group – with him at the forefront of it.