Dissecting Updated Raiders Depth Chart After Roster Cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders are a much different team than the team that last took the field in 2025. Following cutdown day, they are even a different team from the one that played in their final preseason game a week ago.

Below is a look at the Raiders' depth chart following cutdown day. It must be noted that there were multiple times in the preseason when Las Vegas' depth chart did not exactly match what they did on the field.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: This is the most complete group of quarterbacks Las Vegas has had in years. Cousins' familiarity with Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko has already helped shorten the learning curve that naturally comes with a new coaching staff installing a new offense.

In camp and the preseason, Mendoza showed flashes of why the Raiders drafted him first overall. However, he also showed a need for improvement in several areas. O'Connell continues to provide Las Vegas with a solid option to step in should the Raiders need him to do so.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Las Vegas' depth at running back is already being put to the test, as Jeanty works his way back from a recent injury. Washington will be counted upon heavily until Jeanty returns, and Laube will see more action at running back until then as well.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: The Raiders have reinstalled a fullback into their offensive game plans after moving away from the position group in recent seasons. Heyward will not light up the stat sheet, but his performance will help others do so.

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: When healthy, and when Thomas catches passes when they are thrown to him, this is one of the top tight end groups in the National Football League.

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Analysis: Nailor is still working his way into the Raiders' offense. Thornton has battled injuries. The position group as a whole leaves much to be desired and enters the season with plenty of questions.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) enters the field before the Raiders played the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jack Bech Malik Benson

Analysis: Bech has improved. Benson has outperformed expectations for a sixth-round pick. Both players have a long way to go. The Raiders desperately need both to step up.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Dareke Young

Analysis: As he enters his fourth season in the league, Tucker is set to play for his fourth head coach. Luckily, Kubiak and Janocko are all but sure to be the best. This could lead to a career year for Tucker.

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Las Vegas may not be far from finding themselves in a similar situation as last season, should Miller go down with an injury this season. Although Las Vegas' front office and staff believe in Grant, the drop-off in talent and experience from Miller to Grant is glaring.

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Spencer Burford has essentially held the starting position down since he arrived. The Raiders must begin to keep an eye on the future at this position group.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: The addition of Linderbaum will improve the Raiders in ways most outside the building will not understand. Trey Zuhn III will likely be the backup center, but Las Vegas is not thinking much about life without Linderbaum.

They are banking on him always being available, as has been the case for most of his career. Linderbaum has only missed two games in the past four seasons. This is part of the reason Las Vegas handed him a record-breaking deal, paying him about $10 million a year more than the next highest-paid center.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Atonio Mafi

Analysis: Mafi has improved since last season, but if Powers-Johnson goes down, Las Vegas is in trouble.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze has started nearly all of the Raiders' games over the past two seasons, but like many others, he needs to improve on the field. Zuhn will play a reserve role at multiple positions along the line.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Thomas Booker

Analysis: This is a solid rotation.

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues Folorunso Fatukasi

Analysis: Hemingway may be the starter, but who starts and who fills in as a reserve may not matter much logistically. Fatukasi could rise up the depth chart.

Edge

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Las Vegas will use Paye in multiple ways. Johnson is likely better than rookie Keyron Crawford would have been this season .

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: The addition of Dean will work wonders for the Raiders' defense. The Raiders should get Eichenberg on the field for a few plays early and often. This would help develop him and prepare him to play, should Dean get injured.

It would also give Dean a few plays off, to help preserve his body and his energy.

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Walker may be the second-biggest signing Las Vegas made this offseason. He may be the second-best individual player on the roster, if not the best.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Darrell Luter Jermod McCoy

Analysis: Las Vegas needs Stokes to continue being dependable and to stay healthy. They need Luter and McCoy to get up to speed quickly.

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: The Raiders are high on both players.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Like Stokes, Johnson is a veteran the Raiders are depending on in a largely unproven defensive backfield.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Isaiah Pola-Mao Treydan Stukes

Analysis: Pola-Mao and Stukes will be on the field individually and at the same time, depending on the Raiders' game plan. However, Stukes may be the future at the position.

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn will once again be all over the field this season. Johnson will develop in the meantime.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) watches the ball after kicking a forty-five yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay had a solid training camp and preseason.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter/Holder

AJ Cole

Analysis: As the Raiders' road loss to the Denver Broncos confirmed last season, Cole is one of the best in the league. He is a weapon.

Kick Returner

Tre Tucker Dylan Laube

Analysis: Tucker, Laube, and others will use special teams to make an impact.

Punt Returner

Tre Tucker Jermod McCoy

Analysis: Both players are strong options, but the Raiders have many more players who could fill in here.