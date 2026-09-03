Dissecting Updated Raiders Depth Chart After Roster Cuts
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The Las Vegas Raiders are a much different team than the team that last took the field in 2025. Following cutdown day, they are even a different team from the one that played in their final preseason game a week ago.
Below is a look at the Raiders' depth chart following cutdown day. It must be noted that there were multiple times in the preseason when Las Vegas' depth chart did not exactly match what they did on the field.
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: This is the most complete group of quarterbacks Las Vegas has had in years. Cousins' familiarity with Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko has already helped shorten the learning curve that naturally comes with a new coaching staff installing a new offense.
In camp and the preseason, Mendoza showed flashes of why the Raiders drafted him first overall. However, he also showed a need for improvement in several areas. O'Connell continues to provide Las Vegas with a solid option to step in should the Raiders need him to do so.
Running Back
- Ashton Jeanty
- Mike Washington
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Las Vegas' depth at running back is already being put to the test, as Jeanty works his way back from a recent injury. Washington will be counted upon heavily until Jeanty returns, and Laube will see more action at running back until then as well.
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Analysis: The Raiders have reinstalled a fullback into their offensive game plans after moving away from the position group in recent seasons. Heyward will not light up the stat sheet, but his performance will help others do so.
Tight End
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
Analysis: When healthy, and when Thomas catches passes when they are thrown to him, this is one of the top tight end groups in the National Football League.
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Nailor
- Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Analysis: Nailor is still working his way into the Raiders' offense. Thornton has battled injuries. The position group as a whole leaves much to be desired and enters the season with plenty of questions.
Wide Receiver
- Jack Bech
- Malik Benson
Analysis: Bech has improved. Benson has outperformed expectations for a sixth-round pick. Both players have a long way to go. The Raiders desperately need both to step up.
Wide Receiver
- Tre Tucker
- Dareke Young
Analysis: As he enters his fourth season in the league, Tucker is set to play for his fourth head coach. Luckily, Kubiak and Janocko are all but sure to be the best. This could lead to a career year for Tucker.
Left Tackle
- Kolton Miller
- Charles Grant
Analysis: Las Vegas may not be far from finding themselves in a similar situation as last season, should Miller go down with an injury this season. Although Las Vegas' front office and staff believe in Grant, the drop-off in talent and experience from Miller to Grant is glaring.
Left Guard
- Spencer Burford
- Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Spencer Burford has essentially held the starting position down since he arrived. The Raiders must begin to keep an eye on the future at this position group.
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: The addition of Linderbaum will improve the Raiders in ways most outside the building will not understand. Trey Zuhn III will likely be the backup center, but Las Vegas is not thinking much about life without Linderbaum.
They are banking on him always being available, as has been the case for most of his career. Linderbaum has only missed two games in the past four seasons. This is part of the reason Las Vegas handed him a record-breaking deal, paying him about $10 million a year more than the next highest-paid center.
Right Guard
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Atonio Mafi
Analysis: Mafi has improved since last season, but if Powers-Johnson goes down, Las Vegas is in trouble.
Right Tackle
- DJ Glaze
- Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze has started nearly all of the Raiders' games over the past two seasons, but like many others, he needs to improve on the field. Zuhn will play a reserve role at multiple positions along the line.
Defensive Tackle
- Adam Butler
- Thomas Booker
Analysis: This is a solid rotation.
Defensive Tackle
- Tonka Hemingway
- Jonah Laulu
- JJ Pegues
- Folorunso Fatukasi
Analysis: Hemingway may be the starter, but who starts and who fills in as a reserve may not matter much logistically. Fatukasi could rise up the depth chart.
Edge
- Kwity Paye
- Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Las Vegas will use Paye in multiple ways. Johnson is likely better than rookie Keyron Crawford would have been this season.
Right Inside Linebacker
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Segun Olubi
Analysis: The addition of Dean will work wonders for the Raiders' defense. The Raiders should get Eichenberg on the field for a few plays early and often. This would help develop him and prepare him to play, should Dean get injured.
It would also give Dean a few plays off, to help preserve his body and his energy.
Left Inside Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Walker may be the second-biggest signing Las Vegas made this offseason. He may be the second-best individual player on the roster, if not the best.
Left Cornerback
- Eric Stokes
- Darrell Luter
- Jermod McCoy
Analysis: Las Vegas needs Stokes to continue being dependable and to stay healthy. They need Luter and McCoy to get up to speed quickly.
Right Cornerback
- Darien Porter
- Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: The Raiders are high on both players.
Slot Corner
- Taron Johnson
Analysis: Like Stokes, Johnson is a veteran the Raiders are depending on in a largely unproven defensive backfield.
Free Safety
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
- Treydan Stukes
Analysis: Pola-Mao and Stukes will be on the field individually and at the same time, depending on the Raiders' game plan. However, Stukes may be the future at the position.
Strong Safety
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn will once again be all over the field this season. Johnson will develop in the meantime.
Kicker
- Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay had a solid training camp and preseason.
Punter/Holder
- AJ Cole
Analysis: As the Raiders' road loss to the Denver Broncos confirmed last season, Cole is one of the best in the league. He is a weapon.
Kick Returner
- Tre Tucker
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Tucker, Laube, and others will use special teams to make an impact.
Punt Returner
- Tre Tucker
- Jermod McCoy
Analysis: Both players are strong options, but the Raiders have many more players who could fill in here.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant