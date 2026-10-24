3 Glaring Reasons Raiders Can Pull Off Rams Upset

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

However, they're in a great spot to end their winless drought in Week 7 against the once Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams. Despite trading for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, while bringing back Aaron Donald out of retirement, the Rams enter this contest with a 2-4 record. With that in mind, Los Angeles is still expected to win this game on the road at Allegiant Stadium. Here are a few reasons why the Raiders can pull off the upset and regain their footing in the AFC playoff picture.

The Rams Are Decimated by Injuries

Not only did Los Angeles suffer an unforeseen defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, but it also departed that game with multiple players suffering significant injuries. The Rams lost both defensive tackles Kobie Turner (placed on injured reserve with a groin injury) and Poona Ford (out for the season with a ruptured triceps). Additionally, Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring and is expected to miss 6-10 weeks. So, obviously, all three of those players will miss Sunday.

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, that was only the beginning of the injury bug. Earlier this week, wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered a calf injury during practice and is now listed as a game-time decision. Meanwhile, McDuffie is questionable due to a groin injury after not practicing on Friday. It goes without saying that the Rams will be a downgraded version of themselves in Week 7.

Raiders' Run Game Could Take Flight

Not only is Los Angeles short-handed on the defensive line, but Las Vegas' backfield is expected to be fully intact for this game. Ashton Jeanty's injuries have been well-documented, but Mike Washington Jr. popped up on the injury report after missing practice on Thursday. At one point on Friday, the rookie running back was listed as questionable. However, head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters yesterday that Washington Jr. is expected to play against the Rams.

The aforementioned injuries to the Rams' defensive line, including Myles Garrett not being ready to return, are why Las Vegas is in a favorable spot to unlock the rushing attack. If that happens, Kirk Cousins should be put in comfortable situations to succeed throughout the game.

Los Angeles Simply Hasn't Been Good

At this point, the Rams are expected to win based on pedigree alone. They have lost three of four games, with the most alarming defeat coming last week against the Cardinals. Matthew Stafford has thrown six interceptions already this season, and that's been with his full allotment of pass-catchers.

Defensively, the Rams have eight sacks this season, ranking 31st in the league. Meanwhile, special teams derailed their Super Bowl aspirations last season, and those glaring issues remain. Considering the preseason hype that everyone preemptively anointed Los Angeles as Super Bowl champions, they are on track to be the biggest flop in NFL history.