What To Expect From Raiders’ Top Offensive Players vs. Rams

A couple of weeks ago, this matchup was labeled a daunting one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the Los Angeles Rams were once viewed as the class of the NFL.

However, the Rams have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league, entering Sunday with a 2-4 record. Not to mention, Los Angeles is dealing with an onslaught of injuries, with Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, and Davante Adams all out for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Puka Nacua is a game-time decision, and Trent McDuffie is questionable.

Despite being viewed as underdogs at home, the Raiders have a legitimate chance of ending their three-game losing streak in Week 7. With the Rams ravaged by injuries, specifically on defense, here's how Las Vegas' top offensive players can perform on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 27-of-34 for 274 yards and two touchdowns

Although the Raiders are in the midst of a three-game skid, Cousins has been more than serviceable. Now, there have been times when his immobility has been exposed, but that won't be a problem on Sunday. Los Angeles' defense has recorded eight sacks this season and will be without Ford, Turner, and Myles Garrett.

Cousins will have all the time in the world to operate in a clean pocket, which is all he needs to dissect an opposing defense. The Rams' secondary could also be short-handed if McDuffie is ruled out. While Cousins isn't supported by a bona fide WR1, the 38-year-old quarterback has more than enough to expose Los Angeles’ defense. You should expect an impressive outing from the 15-year veteran.

Ashton Jeanty

Stat Line Projection: 15 carries for 62 yards and one touchdown

Jeanty has been underwhelming this season, averaging 3.2 yards per carry and rushing for one touchdown in six games. However, the 22-year-old running back has been battling through injuries during that stretch. While those injuries may still be present, the Rams' defensive line isn't.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, Los Angeles' front line is a makeshift unit, with Aaron Donald headlining the group. Jeanty has an opportunity for a breakout game, but Mike Washington Jr. should carve into his workload, which is why I project a modest carry count for the second-year running back.

Regardless, Jeanty should surpass his production from the last two weeks, in which he's compiled 49 yards and one touchdown on 20 attempts.

Brock Bowers

Stat Line Projection: nine receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown

Despite not recording his first reception until the third quarter last week, Bowers finished the game with four receptions for 70 yards. It's safe to assume that the 23-year-old tight end will be involved much earlier on Sunday.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is unable to make a catch while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Cousins and Bowers have a rapport early in the game, the superstar tight end will have a monster outing. He's eclipsed 100 yards in two of four games this season; achieving that feat for the third time in 2026 is definitely in play.