After notching his first career start against the defending Super Bowl champions and one of the best defenses in the league, Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will follow that up with yet another challenge in Week 11.

The Raiders are set to face the Denver Broncos on the road in a matchup that will take head coach Klint Kubiak back to a place he is very familiar with. Yet this time, the first-year head coach will be wearing much different colors.

Las Vegas has lost four of its last five games. They are in the middle of one of the league's toughest schedules, with no sign of it getting easier any time soon. The Broncos are next up on the list for the Raiders.

They hope they can beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. If they do, they might be closer to a Wild Card berth than many realize. However, first things first, Las Vegas' Wednesday practice may point to an even more difficult matchup against Denver.

Wednesday's Injury Report

Las Vegas' injury report has been light over the past two weeks. However, the players who have been listed on those injury reports are players who make various levels of contributions on Sundays. That was again the case during the Raiders' first practice of this week.

Tight end Brock Bowers missed the second half of Week 10 with an ankle injury. He missed practice on Wednesday. Kubiak noted multiple times that Bowers is day-to-day. He remained mum on Bowers' chances of playing against the Broncos in Week 11.

Several other players were included on the injury report on Wednesday, including Thomas Booker, Folorunso Fatukasi, Matt Gay, Tonka Hemingway, and Ian Thomas. Booker and Thomas fully participated on Wednesday. Along with Bowers, Hemingway missed Wednesday's practice.

Fatukasi and Gay were limited participants.

As the Raiders enter Week 10 with Mendoza set to start his second game, figuring out how to be productive without Bowers on the field will be something Las Vegas' coaching staff will have to prepare the rookie quarterback for. Last week, the offense was nonexistent without him.

It goes without saying that Bowers' presence, or lack thereof, changes plenty for both the Raiders' offense and the opposing defense. Mendoza noted how much things changed in the second half of Week 10, as the Raiders struggled mightily without the league's best tight end on the field.

“In the second half, because of how the game was going, our defense did a fantastic job, but because of how we were playing offensively, at the forefront myself, we got behind there, and so it’s a little bit more of a passing situation. And then Coach [Mike] Macdonald dialed it up and did great,” Mendoza said after the game.

“There was a couple times that we tried to check someone else's protection, and he was playing chess, and he fooled me, and he got me a couple times. And I think it’s important to learn and grow from this, to throw my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit, and to practice that rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows, then move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week.”

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) fumbles while being tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) after a reception during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers is a quarterback's best friend, regardless of the signal caller's experience. Yet he is even more of a safety net for a rookie quarterback in his first start on the road. Las Vegas' coaching staff must have a solid plan in place for Mendoza and the offense, should Bowers not play.

As challenging as the task may be, facing the Broncos on the road will be another valuable experience for Mendoza. After spending the first half of his rookie season on the bench, the Raiders' tough schedule should only expedite his development.

Mendoza must help compensate for some of the team's shortcomings roster-wise, especially along the offensive line.

Like in Week 10, Las Vegas' upcoming matchup against the Broncos is sure to highlight the many things Las Vegas still needs on both sides of the ball. However, with Mendoza leading the way, at least Sunday will be more interesting to watch. Sunday is another step in Las Vegas' rebuilding plan .