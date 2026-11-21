The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road yet again as they travel to face the Denver Broncos. They enter the Week 11 matchup with plenty to clean up, as the Broncos play sound football across the board.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after running in a touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Up for Mendoza

In his first start, Fernando Mendoza completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 143 yards. He threw zero touchdown passes or interceptions, but finished two yards shy of leading the team in rushing in Week 10. At times, Las Vegas' offense looked smooth with Mendoza under center.

This was especially the case in the first half, when Mendoza completed 11 of his 13 passes for 90 yards. Kubiak gave insight into Mendoza's early success in Week 10. Kubiak hopes the rookie can be just as effective early in this week's game.

“It’s just being comfortable, and I think obviously the less that you have to think about the play calls and the situations, the game just comes more and more naturally to you the more reps that you get. So, he’s going into game two, and he’ll keep getting more comfortable,” Kubiak said after Friday’s practice.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' offense is looking to avoid another cold streak like it has regularly throughout the season, most notably in Week 10, in which it punted on five of its six second-half possessions. Most of those possessions took less than two minutes off the clock.

Kubiak and the Raiders' offense have struggled to sustain drives and score points this season. Both issues have led to other issues on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas' inability to sustain drives has become a significant topic among coaches and players recently.

“Definitely a huge point of emphasis, and you just take one drive at a time. Start fast, and you’ve got to start fast in the third quarter. I think overall, when you’re better on first down, when you’re better on P-and-10, that helps all drives," Kubiak said earlier this week.

Offense Should Lean Into Strength To Help With Weaknesses

It is the second half of the 2026 season, and Las Vegas has again struggled to run the ball. The issue has now plagued the Raiders regardless of changes among the coaching staff and at several critical positions that could help fix the issues on the field.

Given that the issue still persists after 10 games, it is clearly something Las Vegas must work around on game days, while not completely abandoning the run. Finding ways to get passes to running back Ashton Jeanty, and doing so more often could help open things up for Las Vegas' ground game.

“I think you’d have to go back – I know, talking to him, his high school days when he was in Dallas and Frisco, playing receiver. He’s a great athlete. He works hard at both sides of it, and you get drafted that early for a reason,” Kubiak said on Friday.

“He’s a tremendous athlete, and when you can make plays like he does, you have to be intelligent, read coverage on option routes and seeing the defense. And that’s why he’s such an excellent pass protector, is he understands defensive football very well, and he’s a great teammate.”

Las Vegas has struggled to run the ball, but leaning on Jeanty's pass-catching skills and doing so more often could be advantageous. Potentially, even finding ways to line Jeanty up as a receiver, with Mike Washington or Dylan Laube lined up in the backfield, would help.

As unorthodox as those ideas may sound, what the Raiders have tried for 10 games ranks near the bottom of the league. Jeanty has had explosive receptions in the fourth quarter of multiple games. Even if he could make one similar play sooner, it could spark the Raiders.

The fact that both big pass plays to Jeanty happened in the fourth quarter means play-calling undoubtedly played a part. Las Vegas' coaching staff has to do something different on offense, especially against the league's best teams.

Las Vegas is playing one of the league's toughest schedules, and those elite teams are essentially beating the Raiders the same way. They need more than a switch to Mendoza to pull off the upset on Sunday.