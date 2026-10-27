3 Keys Raiders Couldn't Execute in Loss to Rams

It's been 30 days since the Las Vegas Raiders last won, as they lost their fourth consecutive game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles defeated Las Vegas 35-21, but that score doesn't accurately depict the game. This game wasn't that close, and that's saying something, as it was still a 14-point loss. At one point, the Rams led 28-3. This was a complete mismatch , even with Los Angeles operating in less-than-ideal circumstances. Before we reveal too much, here are three things I got wrong in this matchup.

The Raiders Didn't Win

We've essentially covered this in the excerpt above. However, there's context for why I believed the Raiders would win this game . Considering Davante Adams, Trent McDuffie, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Myles Garrett were all out, I was shocked by how dominant they were against Las Vegas.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks an onside kick in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those injuries were the main reason I thought the Raiders would end their three-game losing streak on Sunday. Obviously, that wasn't the case, and I was clearly wrong, as this game wasn't even competitive.

Las Vegas Couldn't Establish the Run

The majority of my opinions in this game were correlated with Los Angeles' slew of injuries. That included believing the run game would be unleashed against the Rams' undermanned defensive line. Well, that was far from the case, as Ashton Jeanty had eight carries for 15 yards, while Mike Washington Jr. produced 27 yards on six carries.

Part of the reason the Raiders couldn't even attempt to establish the run was that they fell behind 14-3 early in the second quarter. Another factor in this abysmal output is simply that the offensive line was horrendous in creating lanes for the running backs. That should have been feasible with the lack of personnel the Rams had available in the trenches. This game was a glaring indictment of this offensive line and rushing attack.

Kirk Cousins Didn't Light Up Los Angeles' Defense

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, my opinions entering this game centered on the Rams being decimated by injuries. With their top cornerback and the majority of their starting defensive line out, this was a spot for Cousins to exploit. However, the offensive line was also poor in pass protection, as the 38-year-old quarterback was pressured 16 times and sacked twice.

Also, defenses have forced anyone other than Brock Bowers to beat them, doubling or bracketing the superstar tight end. Because the Raiders lack a true WR1, it's very easy for defenses to carry out this plan effectively. Tre Tucker has taken advantage of that, compiling 19 targets, 10 receptions, 200 yards, and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. However, the bulk of that production has come in garbage time.

Cousins attempted 44 passes, which isn't what head coach Klint Kubiak wants to implement in his scheme consistently. That said, this is the third game this season Cousins has thrown 40+ passes. This passing attack is supposed to be opened up by the run game, but as mentioned earlier, that aspect of the offense has been a non-factor.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The shortcomings in the air boil down to several factors, including the lack of a run game, the offensive line failing in multiple facets, and the Raiders' lack of a bona fide WR1.