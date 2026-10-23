Biggest Areas of Improvement for Raiders' Long-Term Success

The Las Vegas Raiders are suddenly in danger of falling below .500 after losing three consecutive games.

It's a fascinating Week 7 matchup between the Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, as both teams are reeling. The last three games have exposed Las Vegas' shortcomings. With that in mind, here are three areas the Raiders need to improve as soon as possible if they want to maintain their position in the AFC playoff picture.

Run Game

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands off the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through six games, the Raiders are averaging 79.2 rushing yards per game, ranking 30th in the NFL. There are several reasons for this development, including Ashton Jeanty operating at less than 100 percent and the offensive line struggling in run blocking. Over the last two games, the 22-year-old running back has 20 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown.

When assessing this situation, there are two fixes to the problem - one much simpler than the other. The simpler solution is to give Mike Washington Jr. more opportunities. Now, the rookie running back didn't practice on Thursday, so we may not see that come to fruition this week. However, assuming that Washington Jr.'s injury doesn't cause a multi-week absence, utilizing both running backs evenly in the coming weeks should be considered.

The two running backs essentially split the workload last week in the loss against the Buffalo Bills. The second solution is much easier said than done, but the offensive line has to be better at opening rushing lanes.

Acquire a Wide Receiver

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The solution is currently not in the building. As much as Tre Tucker has impressed in flashes, he's not a bona fide WR1. Las Vegas' pass game is highly dependent on tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. It's proven effective, but the offense's ceiling is limited without a legitimate threat on the outside.

As the trade deadline draws closer, rumors are circulating about players who could be moved ahead of Nov. 10. One name that continues to draw interest from multiple teams is Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. It would require a steep price. However, the Raiders' front office should consider trading for a wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline. Their decision is contingent on the next few weeks. If Las Vegas is still within striking distance of the wild card, it could be buyers.

Pass Defense

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) prays before the Houston Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can argue that the first three weeks were somewhat of a fluke, as the Raiders' opposition during that span is cumulatively 2-15. In the previous three games, Las Vegas has faced elite quarterbacks - Patrick Mahomes , Josh Allen, and Drake Maye. In that stretch, the Raiders are allowing 284.6 passing yards per game.

While Matthew Stafford has struggled this season, the 38-year-old quarterback is still one of the best players at his position. Las Vegas' pass rush has been stellar this season, but the secondary has been susceptible against above-average quarterbacks.