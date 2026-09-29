Biggest Decision Raiders' Kubiak Got Right Against Saints

It was an offseason, and it has been a regular season of change for the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas' front office made sweeping changes this offseason. Those changes explain the team's 3-0 start. The Raiders look to build off that hot start, as they are off to their best start in years.

Las Vegas faced its stiffest test yet on Sunday, but responded nicely. The Raiders fell behind early in the second half. However, as Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak acknowledged, his team's response was one of the biggest factors in the team's Week 3 win.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think that the number one thing is you don't really get to find out about somebody until the chips are down and their back's against the wall. So, our backs were against the wall yesterday, down two scores," Kubiak said on Monday.

"So, we found out a lot about guys' resilience and toughness because everything's fine if you're up two scores at the end of the game. But what do you do when you're down two scores?"

Kubiak's Biggest Decision

Kubiak's biggest decision of the day was to start Bowers. Las Vegas will face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. Kubiak's decision to start Bowers against the Saints helped the Raiders on Sunday, as Bowers nearly averaged 12 yards per catch.

Bowers' stat line alone made the decision to start him the right one. He was one of the biggest factors in the game. His stellar performance gives the Chiefs a little more to consider as they prepare for the game. Bowers looked unstoppable against the Saints.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers also looked unstoppable in training camp against the Raiders' defense, which appears to be one of the league's best defenses early in the season. Once he stepped back onto the field, Bowers looked like his normal, healthy self.

Kubiak was wise to get Bowers back on the field against the Saints. No one would have blamed Kubiak for leaving Bowers out against the Saints, with the Chiefs matchup looming. Doing so would have benefited Las Vegas in several ways.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sitting Bowers against the Saints would have given Bowers more time and the Chiefs less of an idea of what to expect from Bowers under Kubiak. However, not playing Bowers against the Saints likely would have meant the Raiders losing a winnable game, which does not seem likely under Kubiak.

Increased 12 Personnel

Bowers' return allowed the Raiders to play to their natural strengths on offense. With Bowers on the field, Las Vegas ran 12 personnel nearly three times as much in Week 3 as they did in the season's first two weeks that Bowers missed while recovering.

Kubiak's decision quickly got the offense on track, with Bowers and Mayer often on the field. By making Bowers the focus on Sunday, the Raiders were able to open up their play-calling. Bowers finished Sunday with 116 rushing yards and a critical touchdown.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) carries the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are at their best with Bowers on the field, and not just because of the obvious advantages he gives Las Vegas. When the Raiders can get Bowers and Mayer on the field at the same time, it is one of the best tight end duos in the league.

Just having them on the field at the same time stresses defenses and their game plans. Bowers and Mayer being on the field at the same time makes it even more dangerous because of the other weapons on Las Vegas' offense and the solid play-calling behind the curtain.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' coaching staff always acknowledged how much they believed in Mayer. The contract he received further confirmed that, as his usage has shown early this season. Kubiak shared his thoughts on what Mayer brings to the offense, with or without Bowers on the field.

“Yeah, Mike [Mayer] got a new contract because we believe in the type of player that he is, and type of person is, type of leader that he is, and he continues to impress us. That was a huge play he made on the goal line with the ball in his hand on some checkdowns, making plays, and overall, just being a great communicator and a great teammate. That's what we expect from 87."