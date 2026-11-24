HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) head to Cleveland this weekend to face the Browns (6-4).

The Raiders are overachieving when viewed through the prism of the preseason expectations, and the future is bright, despite losing seven of the last eight. The winners and losers from the Broncos game were clear, but this is more than that.

Today, like every Tuesday, we break down the critical factions of the team and grade them accordingly.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Report Card

Each Tuesday, I offer you my report card on the game after talking to people in and outside the building, and watching the film multiple times. So, without further ado, here is my latest report card.

The Offense: B-

The Raiders offense reached its goal of 24 points against a legitimate Super Bowl-caliber defense, despite Fernando Mendoza’s five sacks (mostly his fault), six batted-down throws (all his fault), and veterans like Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Michael Mayer playing poorly.

The offensive line, however, had a good outing; the Raiders' rushing game returned, and sophomore WR Jack Bech and TE Ian Thomas did well.

Mendoza, the number one overall pick that NFL executives raved about when coming out of college, made his expected rookie mistakes. Still, he also made some franchise QB plays—leaving Raider Nation with the disappointment of a loss and the jubilation of a bright future.

It had been seven weeks since the Raiders had run the ball with their offensive line performing as it did, and Kubiak was thrilled to talk about how his rushing attack found a push up front.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just think over the season, as it's gone on, our guys are getting more familiar and comfortable with the scheme, and the more time on task that you have, you anticipate improvement, and it was a step in the right direction."

Rushing the football is the foundation of Klint Kubiak’s offense, and it is vital for the overall success of this team. "Oh yeah, absolutely. Obviously, you get to shorter third downs. In the fourth quarter is when you normally get bigger runs. So, when you're able to run the ball in the fourth quarter, that has a big effect on the outcome of the game. It helps the defense. It helps the whole organization when you're running the football well."

Free agent prize IOL Tyler Linderbaum discussed how the team can build off of this moving forward: “Obviously, there’s a lot of stuff to clean up and just got to keep working, keep working, keep working until we’re on the other side of things and that’s got to be our mentality. We can’t have, you know, moral victories in this locker room. There’s obviously things we can take away that are good, but there’s also reasons why we’re losing football games, so it’s understanding that, you know, building off the good and then correcting the stuff that we need.”

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (not pictured) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Defense: D

The Raiders defense gave up 38 points, but when you look at the fact that they came in down one of their two starting defensive tackles before the game, and then lost the other starter in Adam Butler and two additional players. The Silver and Black need help at DT; we have known that since last season ended, and that is a blatantly obvious fact. This defense can’t get an interior push, and it is brutal. Kubiak addressed that.

"Well, we got guys on the practice squad that are going to have to step up. We're going to have to take a look outside and probably bring some guys in, but that's where we're at right now. So, we got to make sure that the guys that are coming in from the practice squad are ready to roll."

I called for GM John Spytek to sign Eric Stokes; he should have, and he did. Stokes is struggling, as badly as the DL, but he hasn’t quit, and he's fighting. Do I still believe in him? I do, but the reality is that the Broncos, like others, are targeting him, and he has to turn it around quickly. The Raiders signed him because he is a star, but he isn’t playing like it right now.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) runs for a seven-yard touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, multiple rookies and young players are getting valuable reps and improving, including Jermod McCoy, who Kubiak assessed.

"That was just our decision as coaches, and I thought Jermod [McCoy] did some good things yesterday. Obviously, he had a high snap count. There's plenty of things he's got to continue to improve on, but I like where he's headed, his trajectory. It doesn't mean that we're down on Zeke [Hezekiah Masses]. Doesn't mean we're down on DP [Darien Porter]. We got a room full of really solid players. But yesterday, we wanted to get a bigger look at Jermod."

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) prepares to kick a twenty-eight-yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: C-

STC Joe DeCamillis is an exceptional leader, but after multiple weeks of A grades, the unit was not the feared, stellar performer at Mile High Stadium we have come to expect. Breaking to own is simple.

The usually terrific punt protection broke down and set the negative tone early. The Broncos impacted two of AJ Cole’s Raiders punts. There was a mind-boggling full block by Sai'voin Jones and a partial block. Those two protection issues gift-wrapped Denver early momentum and set up points during the Broncos' opening push.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the game, there were questions about whether Matt Gay would even play, but as usual, he was a bright spot. Gay shook off a hip injury and converted all four of his kicks.

The Silver and Black containment was successful. The Raiders limited Denver's return game by keeping kicks away from Marvin Mims.

In a road game where Kubiak was returning home, they fell into an early hole and needed clean execution, but they gave up punt pressure and points off special teams, swinging field position against a contender. It was not the best of performances. The Raiders aren’t good enough to have gone to Denver to beat the Broncos and themselves, and that is how they set themselves up to fail.

The Coaches: C

Klint Kubiak’s play calling was good; the defense had the right ideas, minus the players, and on special teams, offense, and defense, this loss sat far more on the shoulders of veteran mistakes, an anemic roster, and young player mistakes.

The bottom line is that you could see the game plan and the struggles while understanding the Raiders rebuild; that juxtaposition is why you can love and hate it at the same time.

The point is that, in all reality, rookies Jermod McCoy, Hezekiah Masses, Fernando Mendoza, Treydann Stukes, sophomore Jack Bech, and Trey Zuhn III all had productive games.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yes, the expectation is for these young guys to play and these young guys to contribute. And you're right, those guys definitely have stepped up really all season. Fernando [Mendoza] is making his second start, but we have a roster of a lot of young guys, and it's our job as coaches to develop them and make sure they're a huge part of our future."

So how is Kubiak balancing the value of letting young players develop while also keeping true to the mantra of the Silver and Black of, “Just Win, Baby.” "Yeah, it's a really good question. It's a really fair question. You want to win right now. You want to win every game, but you know that part of the future is those guys having success. So, obviously you go into every game and you put a game plan together to go win, and you know that some young guys are going to make mistakes. That's part of their growth. So, that's just part of it. But you need to give them the reps they need to see it live for us to have success moving forward."

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders fan poses for a photo during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raider Nation: C

While Raider fans were there, it is not like it's been on the road every game this year. Starting down 17-0 certainly didn’t help, but Raider Nation was seen, but not heard much.

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