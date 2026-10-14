Raiders' Trade Deadline Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Chance

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling after losing their last two games in a row. The Raiders are 3-2 after starting the season with a winning streak and a losing streak. Still, the Raiders are ahead of schedule.

The first three weeks of the season showed the team's potential; the past two weeks have made it clear what position groups still need attention. With the trade deadline right around the corner, we take a look at where the Raiders stand.

Potential Fits

Las Vegas entered the season with several position groups still needing additional talent. They also knew that adding significant talent during the season was unlikely. They are essentially in the first year of actually building out their roster, after last season helped determine who to move on from.

With the trade deadline just a few weeks away and the team on a two-game losing streak, Las Vegas is at the point in its rebuild where developing the players on their new-look roster and protecting the remaining financial and draft capital matter most.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, several players across the league are on the trade block that may fit some of the Raiders' needs. These players include CB Zyon McCollum and DL Daron Payne, among others. Las Vegas will likely also look to add players along the offensive line, cornerback, safety, and wide receiver.

Cost/Affordability

According to Spotrac, the Raiders currently have between $7 million and $11 million in available cap space following the restructuring of several of the sizeable contracts they doled out during the offseason. They could likely find other ways to make some cap space to free up more money.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag outside of Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, between the lack of cap space and the significant roster and contractual commitments they made this summer, only so much is possible in terms of a trade. Las Vegas' front office may rightfully consider the moves it has already made to be enough.

Still, Las Vegas has funds available and can free up more through other measures, should they need to make financial room for a trade of some sort. The Raiders' front office would also likely weigh the immediate benefits of a trade against the potential long-term roster and financial costs.

Marvin Harrison Jr. could be set for a breakout performance as the Cardinals host the Lions in Week 5. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Other Moves Impact Raiders' Chances of Making a Trade

Two of the biggest trades that happened at the deadline were at the two positions Las Vegas needs the most help at. Those trades confirmed that either the Raiders are not heavily involved in the trade market or were unwilling to outbid the teams that successfully put together trade packages.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Houston Texans for a 2027 second- round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The Dallas Cowboys traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., sending the Pittsburgh Steelers a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in return.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison and Porter have had their issues, but both would be among the most talented at their respective positions had the Raiders added them. The fact that Las Vegas did not trade, or even reportedly attempt to trade, despite their desperate need at both positions speaks volumes.

Nobody can blame the Raiders' front office for deciding not to trade a second-round draft pick in either of the next two drafts for either player. Las Vegas' front office reserves the right to make no more moves after the offseason they had.

There is still plenty of time to make a trade of some sort, even if it is not for players in return. However, for the Raiders to make a substantial trade to add talent to their roster would be at least somewhat gambling future resources to add talent after a summer filled with doing so.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are in their first season under a new coaching staff that is working with a largely revamped roster. Las Vegas made a lot of new additions this offseason, but it takes time for those pieces to gel. Rebuilds take time in general, and this is essentially the first year of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas could use a trade to build their current roster with an incoming player now or with additional future draft picks to add to the roster later. However, there is a difference between being aggressive and reckless. The Raiders should avoid an unnecessary trade.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, who would coincidentally be the Raiders' most significant trade piece, couldn't have said it better after the team's disappointing Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.

“It is process-oriented. You could feel like you’re the best team in the world in one week, and the next week, it could be real tough. But that’s not this locker room. That is not the guys that we’ve got. It’s just about getting better, and we’re all going to look in the mirror. It is going to take every single one of us, and we’ve just got to improve," Crosby said.