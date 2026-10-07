Raiders' Week 5 Depth Chart: Biggest Takeaways

The Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a road win against the New England Patriots. Las Vegas plans to apply the lessons learned from their first loss of the season to next Sunday's matchup and beyond.

“I think everything you put in your bank of experiences, good and bad, you learn from it. I'll even mention to Fernando [Mendoza] sometimes; I'll be like, Hey, you see that there? Like, take note, because someday it's going to be you. And you're going to want to make sure you do that and not this, or vice versa,” Raiders veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the game.

”So, no, it's just you're learning from every experience, and in this game, you learn that hey, just keep playing. Just keep playing. Tough times don't last. Tough people do. And as long as you protect the football, you know, play through the smoke. You give yourself a chance at the end of the game, and that's what happened today. And we just weren't able to capitalize."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below is the Raiders' most updated depth chart heading into Week 5 and our analysis.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: It is not broke. So, do not fix it.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: It is clear that Jeanty is hurt. However, for as ineffective as he has been on the ground, he has been equally effective through the air. Last Sunday, Jeanty finished tied with the second-most receptions and tied for the third-most targets.

Teams are going all out to stop Jeanty out of the backfield, forcing Cousins to beat them. The Raiders' staff must keep finding ways to get their running backs going, one way or another.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) prepare for the snap in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Steady.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) reacts in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: Nailor's injury on Sunday quickly put into perspective how thin the Raiders are at this position group.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Daereke Young Cody White

Analysis: Tucker has been open on several occasions that he did not get the ball. This is bound to happen in any offense, but worth noting here. White continues to perform well on a weekly basis. The chip on his shoulder is an actual tool for Las Vegas' offense.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Miller continues to play well overall.

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Burford is the glue between Las Vegas' top-tier left tackle and top-tier center.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) prepares to snap the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: Great investment.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Rogers still needs further development but is coming along.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze has played well this season, matching his undeniable durability.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) reacts after catching a twenty-seven yard pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: Last Sunday confirmed Las Vegas has one of the best groups of tight ends in the league.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Crosby and Koonce will help lead a hungry defensive line.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: All three of these players make an impact weekly.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues

Analysis: Laulu being listed as inactive last week was a shock, but it was also a shock when Pegues was listed as inactive earlier this season. This is Las Vegas' deepest position group, which will sometimes force them to name one player inactive from this group.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Johnson needs more playing time.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean is one of the best linebackers in the league.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A pass thrown by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) intended for wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) falls incomplete against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Walker has been as advertised through four games.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: The Chiefs have targeted Stokes more than he has been targeted this season. Look for a bounce-back game.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for seventy-six yards against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: There were some plays from Sunday's game that Johnson would likely like to have back. However, he has been a solid addition overall.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a twenty-two touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Las Vegas is glad to have Stukes back.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn is consistent.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole makes punts fun to watch.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-four yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Analysis: Sniper.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Two consecutive weeks with costly fumbles for this unit. They have to figure it out , as this unit is literally determining entire games.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Las Vegas' punt returns have been ineffective. Against the Chiefs, Las Vegas finished with four punt return yards. If you are curious why the Raiders dropped multiple players back on the Chiefs' fake punt, it was likely to help set up blocks to spark a dormant unit.

In this instance, the issue is not the returner.