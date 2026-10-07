Raiders' Week 5 Depth Chart: Biggest Takeaways

The Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a road win against the New England Patriots. Las Vegas plans to apply the lessons learned from their first loss of the season to next Sunday's matchup and beyond.
“I think everything you put in your bank of experiences, good and bad, you learn from it. I'll even mention to Fernando [Mendoza] sometimes; I'll be like, Hey, you see that there? Like, take note, because someday it's going to be you. And you're going to want to make sure you do that and not this, or vice versa,” Raiders veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the game.
”So, no, it's just you're learning from every experience, and in this game, you learn that hey, just keep playing. Just keep playing. Tough times don't last. Tough people do. And as long as you protect the football, you know, play through the smoke. You give yourself a chance at the end of the game, and that's what happened today. And we just weren't able to capitalize."
Below is the Raiders' most updated depth chart heading into Week 5 and our analysis.
Quarterback
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: It is not broke. So, do not fix it.
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington
Dylan Laube
Analysis: It is clear that Jeanty is hurt. However, for as ineffective as he has been on the ground, he has been equally effective through the air. Last Sunday, Jeanty finished tied with the second-most receptions and tied for the third-most targets.
Teams are going all out to stop Jeanty out of the backfield, forcing Cousins to beat them. The Raiders' staff must keep finding ways to get their running backs going, one way or another.
Fullback
Connor Heyward
Analysis: Steady.
Wide Receiver
Jalen Nailor
Malik Benson
Analysis: Nailor's injury on Sunday quickly put into perspective how thin the Raiders are at this position group.
Wide Receiver
Tre Tucker
Daereke Young
Cody White
Analysis: Tucker has been open on several occasions that he did not get the ball. This is bound to happen in any offense, but worth noting here. White continues to perform well on a weekly basis. The chip on his shoulder is an actual tool for Las Vegas' offense.
Left Tackle
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
Analysis: Miller continues to play well overall.
Left Guard
Spencer Burford
Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Burford is the glue between Las Vegas' top-tier left tackle and top-tier center.
Center
Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: Great investment.
Right Guard
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Rogers still needs further development but is coming along.
Right Tackle
DJ Glaze
Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze has played well this season, matching his undeniable durability.
Tight End
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Ian Thomas
Analysis: Last Sunday confirmed Las Vegas has one of the best groups of tight ends in the league.
Defensive End
Maxx Crosby
Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Crosby and Koonce will help lead a hungry defensive line.
Defensive Tackle
Adam Butler
Folorunso Fatukasi
Thomas Booker
Analysis: All three of these players make an impact weekly.
Defensive Tackle
Tonka Hemingway
Jonah Laulu
JJ Pegues
Analysis: Laulu being listed as inactive last week was a shock, but it was also a shock when Pegues was listed as inactive earlier this season. This is Las Vegas' deepest position group, which will sometimes force them to name one player inactive from this group.
Edge
Kwity Paye
Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Johnson needs more playing time.
Right Inside Linebacker
Nakobe Dean
Tommy Eichenberg
Segun Olubi
Analysis: Dean is one of the best linebackers in the league.
Left Inside Linebacker
Quay Walker
Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Walker has been as advertised through four games.
Left Cornerback
Eric Stokes
Jermod McCoy
Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: The Chiefs have targeted Stokes more than he has been targeted this season. Look for a bounce-back game.
Slot Corner
Taron Johnson
Analysis: There were some plays from Sunday's game that Johnson would likely like to have back. However, he has been a solid addition overall.
Analysis: Two consecutive weeks with costly fumbles for this unit. They have to figure it out, as this unit is literally determining entire games.
Punt Returner
Malik Benson
Dylan Laube
Analysis: Las Vegas' punt returns have been ineffective. Against the Chiefs, Las Vegas finished with four punt return yards. If you are curious why the Raiders dropped multiple players back on the Chiefs' fake punt, it was likely to help set up blocks to spark a dormant unit.