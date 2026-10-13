Grading Every Raiders Position Group After Week 5 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders had a forgettable Week 5 road performance against the New England Patriots. Essentially, everything that could go wrong did, from the very start. Still, the Raiders are in the early stages of a rebuild, which has been clear and will remain so.

Las Vegas' Week 5 matchup against the Patriots was the second game in a handful of games against some of the best teams in the league. Las Vegas will follow up losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots with games against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas is about where most expected them to be at this point in its first season under Klint Kubiak. If anything, they are still ahead of schedule after two consecutive games against top teams. Few expected Las Vegas to be this far along yet.

Below are the grades for each Raiders position group based on their respective Week 5 performances.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts on the field against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

What you see is what you are going to get from Kirk Cousins for the rest of the season. The first three games of the season were the ceiling with Cousins under center, which is more than they have had in the last three seasons.

The Raiders' two most recent games are what they will be against top teams with Cousins under center, and likely if Fernando Mendoza takes over. The roster has issues that need both experience and mobility from their play caller.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins has experience; Mendoza has mobility; neither has both. The veteran will continue to start for at least the foreseeable future. However, Mendoza's lone drive against the Patriots, albeit in a blowout and against a much less aggressive defense than Cousins faced, is a glimpse into the future.

Mendoza had the same supporting cast Cousins did, and the offense looked much smoother during his few plays. With Mendoza in, it seemed that even if the pocket broke down, he had the chance to make a play.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) enters the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His passes were crisper and got to the receivers sooner. Mendoza also showed a pocket awareness that seemed delayed with Cousins under center. There is no magic bullet. Mendoza will struggle too. Yet his struggles are more productive for the organization long-term.

Mendoza may give them their best chance to win right now with the players they have. A few positive Mendoza scrambles can help get eight players out of the box and help open up the run game. Mendoza could be a part of the answer to the Raiders' struggles through the air and on the ground.

Grade: C

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

It was another dismal day for the ground game. However, defenses having zero respect for the Raiders' passing game could play a part in the struggles Las Vegas is having running the ball.

Grade: D

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) prepare for the snap in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward does his job.

Grade: A

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with wide receiver Cody White (82) after catching a thirteen-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

The Raiders entered Week 5 without two of their starting receivers. It was bound to be a tough day for the group .

Grade: D

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

The unit could have performed better, but elite defenses have little to worry about when facing the Raiders' offense. Defenses are not scared of Cousins' arm, his ability to move in the pocket, or the Raiders' group of receivers. Defenses can stack the box and bring consistent pressure.

Eventually, that pressure gets to Cousins, and he has nowhere to go. The offensive line can be better, but they could use some help from Cousins, like when he moved the pocket late against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cousins threw the ball 52 times against the Chiefs and wasn't sacked once because he did a solid job of moving in and around the pocket.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he cannot do that consistently, the Raiders are in trouble. An offensive line can only block for so long with no receivers getting open on passes and eight players in the box on runs because the Raiders' passing game is pedestrian. Las Vegas' offensive problems are circular.

Grade: C

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a thirteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

One of the few bright spots for the Raiders on Sunday and likely their most consistent position group overall.

Grade: A

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after a defensive play against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

The unit sustained several injuries but still have room for improvement.

Grade: C

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) catches a thirty-four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backfield

We are seeing what the Raiders' defensive backfield is like without a consistent pass rush. Elite teams are exposing what some may have overlooked during the first three weeks of the season. The Raiders likely need another offseason or two to fully rebuild this group.

Grade: F

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

The Raiders' linebackers are better than what they showed against the Patriots. However, it does not matter what the linebackers do if receivers run wide open downfield and running backs aren't getting touched until they reach the second level of the defense.

Grade: C

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) and punter AJ Cole (6) react after missing a forty-nine-yard field goal attempt against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

Cole punted the ball four times, and averaged nearly 50 yards per punt.

Grade: A

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) and punter AJ Cole (6) react after missing a forty-nine-yard field goal attempt against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay missed his first field goal of the game. His miss shortly before halftime gave the Patriots the ball in scoring position.

Grade: C

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) runs after a catch against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Might have been the best outing for the group this season.

Grade: A

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) runs with the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Brandon Codrington (17) defends during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Deven Thompkins deserves more action on special teams and potentially even as a wide receiver. He registered one of the Raiders' best punt returns of the season on Sunday.

Grade: A