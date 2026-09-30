Raiders' Week 4 Depth Chart: Biggest Takeaways

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to face a team that has been the team to beat in the NFL over the past half-decade.
Las Vegas recently released their depth chart for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Quarterback
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: Cousins is the right man for the job.
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington
Dylan Laube
Analysis: Jeanty looks like his ankles still bother him, but the Raiders need him on the field.
Fullback
Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward has made at least one crucial play in each game this season.
Wide Receiver
Jalen Nailor
Malik Benson
Analysis: The Raiders could use more from both players.
Wide Receiver
Tre Tucker
Daereke Young
Cody White
Analysis: Jack Bech was placed on injured reserve after suffering an arm injury on Sunday. After being elevated to the game roster twice, Las Vegas was forced by the rule to decide on his future with the team. He undoubtedly fits Kubiak's system.
Left Tackle
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
Analysis: Miller has officially returned to form.
Left Guard
Spencer Burford
Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Burford shows weekly why the Raiders signed him, and he quickly earned a starting position.
Center
Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: The veteran has helped turn the offensive line around.
Right Guard
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Caleb Rogers
Analysis: The Raiders need Powers-Johnson to continue playing well.
Right Tackle
DJ Glaze
Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze looks improved next to a better set of talent along the offensive line.
Tight End
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Ian Thomas
Analysis: It will be interesting to see how Kubiak and Andrew Janocko use Bowers and Mayer against the Chiefs.
Defensive End
Maxx Crosby
Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: These two continue to play well individually and collectively.
Defensive Tackle
Adam Butler
Folorunso Fatukasi
Thomas Booker
Analysis: Las Vegas will keep their tackles fresh by continuing to rotate them throughout the game.
Defensive Tackle
Tonka Hemingway
Jonah Laulu
JJ Pegues
Analysis: The Raiders are confident their interior defensive line.
Edge
Kwity Paye
Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Johnson may get more action this week, as Paye continues to recover from an illness.
Right Inside Linebacker
Nakobe Dean
Tommy Eichenberg
Segun Olubi
Analysis: Dean has been a vital part of Las Vegas' 3-0 start to the season. He is the glue of the Raiders' defense.
Left Inside Linebacker
Quay Walker
Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Walker is a force that disrupts opposing offenses.
Left Cornerback
Eric Stokes
Jermod McCoy
Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: Stokes remains a dependable veteran. There are other Raiders cornerbacks that opposing quarterbacks would prefer to throw at over Stokes. However, Sunday will likely be an equal opportunity for everyone in Las Vegas' defensive backfield against a deep Chiefs team.
Right Cornerback
Darien Porter
Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: Both Porter and Masseswill see action on Sunday. So who starts is not necessarily an issue. Las Vegas needs both to play well on Sunday.
Slot Corner
Taron Johnson
Analysis: Johnson's speed and agility give the Raiders the ability to play various defenses with him on the field.
Free Safety
Treydan Stukes
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Las Vegas desperately needs Stukes back against the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes will find and attack this position group if not. Sunday's win over the Saints made it crystal clear why Stukes was named the starter heading into the season.
Strong Safety
Jeremy Chinn
Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn proves his importance weekly. The veteran continues to let his play do the talking. Sunday against the Saints, Chinn finished tied for the second-most tackles of any player on the team and seemed to be near the ball on most of the defense's turnovers this season.
Punter
AJ Cole
Analysis: Cole averaged nearly 50 yards per punt against the Saints.
Kicker
Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay has been spot on this season. He seems to have the coaching staff's trust, and rightfully so. Through three games, he has quietly established himself as one of the Raiders' roster additions this offseason. He has made all six of his field goal attempts this season.
Three of those six kicks were 40 yards or longer.
Kick Returner
Dylan Laube
Dareke Young
Analysis: Laube will look to bounce back from nearly fumbling away a winnable game for the Raiders last Sunday. Laube may be one mistake away from the Raiders trying one of the many other options they have to return kicks and punts.
Each of the Raiders' first three games has come down to one or two possessions. Giving away a possession of any kind, let alone deep in your own territory, is a recipe for disaster. Las Vegas may not be fortunate enough to bounce back next time.
Punt Returner
Malik Benson
Dylan Laube
Analysis: The Raiders' punt returns have been relatively nonexistent. However, with the way their offense and defense are playing, Las Vegas only needs simple returns from their return man. Even more than yards, Las Vegas needs a player they can fully depend on to catch the football.
Benson has yet to find his footing as the team's return man, but there is still a lot of time left in the season.