Raiders' Week 4 Depth Chart: Biggest Takeaways

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to face a team that has been the team to beat in the NFL over the past half-decade.

Las Vegas recently released their depth chart for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: Cousins is the right man for the job.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Jeanty looks like his ankles still bother him, but the Raiders need him on the field.

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Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward has made at least one crucial play in each game this season.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) reacts in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: The Raiders could use more from both players.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Daereke Young Cody White

Analysis: Jack Bech was placed on injured reserve after suffering an arm injury on Sunday. After being elevated to the game roster twice, Las Vegas was forced by the rule to decide on his future with the team. He undoubtedly fits Kubiak's system.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Miller has officially returned to form.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) after defeating the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Burford shows weekly why the Raiders signed him, and he quickly earned a starting position.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball to quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: The veteran has helped turn the offensive line around.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: The Raiders need Powers-Johnson to continue playing well.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze looks improved next to a better set of talent along the offensive line.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: It will be interesting to see how Kubiak and Andrew Janocko use Bowers and Mayer against the Chiefs.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: These two continue to play well individually and collectively.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis high-fives Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: Las Vegas will keep their tackles fresh by continuing to rotate them throughout the game.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) enters the filed before the Houston Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues

Analysis: The Raiders are confident their interior defensive line.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Johnson may get more action this week, as Paye continues to recover from an illness.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean has been a vital part of Las Vegas' 3-0 start to the season. He is the glue of the Raiders' defense.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) surveys the field in front of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Walker is a force that disrupts opposing offenses.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: Stokes remains a dependable veteran. There are other Raiders cornerbacks that opposing quarterbacks would prefer to throw at over Stokes. However, Sunday will likely be an equal opportunity for everyone in Las Vegas' defensive backfield against a deep Chiefs team.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: Both Porter and Masses will see action on Sunday. So who starts is not necessarily an issue. Las Vegas needs both to play well on Sunday.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) reacts in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Johnson's speed and agility give the Raiders the ability to play various defenses with him on the field.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) with broadcast and media talent vice president Marcus Padilla after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Las Vegas desperately needs Stukes back against the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes will find and attack this position group if not. Sunday's win over the Saints made it crystal clear why Stukes was named the starter heading into the season.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn proves his importance weekly. The veteran continues to let his play do the talking. Sunday against the Saints, Chinn finished tied for the second-most tackles of any player on the team and seemed to be near the ball on most of the defense's turnovers this season.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole averaged nearly 50 yards per punt against the Saints.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off in against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay has been spot on this season . He seems to have the coaching staff's trust, and rightfully so. Through three games, he has quietly established himself as one of the Raiders' roster additions this offseason. He has made all six of his field goal attempts this season.

Three of those six kicks were 40 yards or longer.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Laube will look to bounce back from nearly fumbling away a winnable game for the Raiders last Sunday. Laube may be one mistake away from the Raiders trying one of the many other options they have to return kicks and punts.

Each of the Raiders' first three games has come down to one or two possessions. Giving away a possession of any kind, let alone deep in your own territory, is a recipe for disaster. Las Vegas may not be fortunate enough to bounce back next time.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: The Raiders' punt returns have been relatively nonexistent. However, with the way their offense and defense are playing, Las Vegas only needs simple returns from their return man. Even more than yards, Las Vegas needs a player they can fully depend on to catch the football.

Benson has yet to find his footing as the team's return man, but there is still a lot of time left in the season.