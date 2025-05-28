Raiders Expected To Thrive in 2026 Offseason

Raiders Today

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (center) introduces general manager John Spytek (left) and coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the offseason with nothing to lose and everything to gain following a disastrous 2024 season, which they finished with a 4-13 record. While the AFC West has become one of the more difficult divisions in the National Football League, the Raiders look better now than they did last season on paper.

The additions of Pete Carroll as a head coach and Geno Smith as a quarterback were two of the bigger ones this offseason. Along with several draft selections and those added through free agency, the Raiders are optimistic about being an underdog team that will have a fast turnaround.

While this offseason was successful, it still remains to be seen how much the Raiders will improve. They added players who will become first-day starters in Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech, and with the veterans, the Raiders should be better than last year.

So much so that if the Raiders show that they are a few pieces away from making a game-changing impact against the division and the AFC, the following offseason will have several players wanting to join the movement that's happening in Las Vegas.

Should that be the case, according to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, the Raiders would fall into the Top 5 category of teams to watch come the 2026 offseason. But, the first mode of business must be bringing that overall regular season record up.

"Las Vegas was one of the more active teams this offseason, hiring Pete Carroll as head coach and then trading for quarterback Geno Smith. They also added one of the more dynamic prospects at the NFL Draft in running back Ashton Jeanty. Despite that, the Raiders could again make waves next offseason, especially with roughly $95 million in salary cap space," Sullivan wrote.

"The team already extended Smith, so their quarterback room is locked up for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, they also extended pass rusher Maxx Crosby. They do have left tackle Kolton Miller, receiver Jakobi Meyers, and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce as notable free agents, but they shouldn't limit their capabilities on the open market at all." 

The Raiders currently hold seven draft picks, which places them in a tie for the fourth-most any franchise has going into the next offseason. Should all go well on the field this season, the Raiders have multiple options for bringing more wins to Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.

