Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Properly Ranked in Recent Top 10
The Las Vegas Raiders defense was without its star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, for the latter half of the 2024 NFL campaign. While the Raiders' season wasn't going well to begin with, the absence of Crosby was felt across the locker room as well as in Allegiant Stadium.
Crosby is set to make his return after healing a surgically repaired ankle injury, which only bodes well for the Raiders and their defense. Whenever Crosby is on the field and healthy, he continues to remind everyone how much of a star he is.
The Raiders and Crosby reached an extension earlier this offseason, which will keep the former Eastern Michigan Eagle in Las Vegas until the 2029 season. As the Raiders look to start their 2025 campaign off on the right foot under the new leadership, Crosby will be an important factor in how that all unfolds.
Even with an injury hindering his playing time, Crosby is still regarded as one of the best defensive ends in the National Football League. So much so that PFF released the Top 32 edge defenders ahead of the 2025 campaign, which saw Crosby crack the Top 10, being ranked sixth overall.
"Crosby had a down year by his standards in 2024, partly due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 against Baltimore that lingered throughout the season and ultimately required surgery," Ryan Smith of PFF wrote.
"His 74.3 PFF grade and 54 total pressures were his lowest marks since 2020. However, considering his previous three-year stretch, during which he never graded below 90.1 overall and averaged 94 pressures per season, a bounce-back campaign seems well within reach for the former All-Pro."
Knowing how much of a competitor Crosby is, he will surely look at how his statistics finished last season and want to improve on them. All in all, though, putting aside individual accomplishments, Crosby only cares about helping the Raiders win.
"He is the first one in the building, beating coaches, beating other teammates ... but he is a guy that gets there early, stays late. He is also around the building. Lifting, working, running, watching film, talking to new guys ... He is the consummate team guy," our Hondo Carpenter said.
