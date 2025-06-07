How the Raiders Plan to Reinvent Themselves on Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense had its issues last season, primarily due to injuries, but the unit remained the team's strength.
Last offseason, the Raiders' defense entered with more continuity than any unit on the team, as they returned every starter but one and replaced that one with one of the best players in the league at their position, Christian Wilkins.
The unit was also entering another year under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Injuries ravaged the Raiders' defense, and the Raiders' offense routinely failed to play complementary football. All things considered, Graham's defense played relatively well. Few teams in the league could have produced a better defense in similar circumstances.
There is a reason the Raiders brought Graham back, even though many other coaching and roster changes were made. Graham was far from the problem in a season filled with them. He is back and ready to again maximize the talent the Raiders' front office has given him.
Graham has shown the ability to get the most out of defensive rosters with few household names on them and has been tasked with doing so again. For that to happen, Graham will have to work his magic once again, with a new set of players on defense.
Following Organized Team Activities, Graham explained the process of building a solid defense, seemingly from the ground up. Las Vegas has a vastly different defense from last season, which may be a good thing.
"Well, it starts with our effort. If one thing I've learned from Coach [Carroll], it's to make sure to simplify the message and just keep giving it to them. Just keep giving it to them. So, it doesn't have to be 20 buzz words, or some big paragraph, or anything. We've got to play with great effort. We're building the foundation for being a physical team," Graham said.
"We've got to play smart. So, those are the things in terms of what we want the defense to look like, and then make the offense earn it. No easy plays, we've got to take away seams, got to take away posts. Can't let them run the ball around the edge. Again, it's not real football in terms of the running yet, but we have to have an understanding of that's what we're trying not to give up."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this Graham and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Graham and more in 2025.