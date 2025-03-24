Quarterback Prospect Set to Visit Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of key moves this offseason. The biggest one was finding their quarterback for the 2025 NFL season.
The Silver and Black traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and have reunited him with head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. The Raiders have been looking for stability at the position and Smith gives them a great choice in finding that.
Now that the Raiders have turned their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft, they will still be looking for a quarterback but not for next season but the future. With Smith being on the back nine of his career, the Raiders want to find a quarterback that best fits their scheme and can come in and learn behind Smith before they take over.
The Silver and Black are set to host quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers from the University of Texas. Ewers is set to visit the Raiders after his pro day on Tuesday.
"Just as newsworthy is what’s happening around Ewers’s pro day," said Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL writer Albert Breer. "The plan is for him to meet with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders today and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints brass tonight, with all three teams expected to send big crews to Austin. He’s already has 30 visits set up with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Raiders for early April."
"So, yes, there’s a lot of intrigue here. And rightfully so."
The Raiders now have flexibility with their sixth overall pick, so they do not have to take a quarterback in the first round. Ewers can come into play in the middle rounds of the draft. The Raiders will look at what Ewers brings to the table and go through the process to see if he is a fit for the team they are trying to build for the future in Las Vegas.
The one thing that the Silver and Black like about Ewers is his experience in college and that he started a lot of games. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will play a huge role on deciding what quarterback from the 2025 class will the team go after. If Ewers impresses the Raiders, do not be surprised to see his name come off the board sooner than later.
