Las Vegas Raiders QB Gardner Minshewl from Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
We spoke to QB Gardner Minshew after practice, and we have everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: What have been your impressions of Alexander Mattison so far this camp and on Saturday?
Coach Pierce: “I think he's a pros pro. He's been in the system. I think that's the best part about it, the language that he's familiar with, the concept and scheme of how to play and how to run the wide zone. It's been really good to help out Zamir [White], Ameer [Abdullah] Amir and those gentlemen who've been in different systems. But he's been a steady Eddy, if you just watch him like maybe he’s not flashy to the eye, but he's consistent. He's checking all the boxes from his alignments and assignment. He's accountable. You can trust him on third down for protection and pretty good out the backfield as well.”
Q: Obviously, it's not a game, but for you to be the head coach now, to get in the locker room again, get on the field again, is there like a different feeling now that you have this job that's going forward and to start the new season for you?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, it was really exciting even last week in preseason one to get out there and get back in the groove, and like all of us dip our toe in the water, then we got to jump in the water right and go and go after you get after it. And I think there's so much learning and teaching tape from last week's film for our players, for our coaches, for myself, from a lot of situational football. We got a lot of great examples of that to work on. And I think it's even better here at home. You know, we got eight games here in the regular season, and our goal is to win every one obviously. And we want to really create that and get that black hole going again. So, for me, it's huge to really set the tone for our staff and our team of what we want to look like at home.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.