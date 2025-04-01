What Does Year 3 Look Like for Tre Tucker?
In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders spent a third-round pick on Tre Tucker, a wide receiver from the University of Cincinnati. Heading into next season, it will be his third year with the team. What are realistic expectations for the emerging star, and what could his impact on the team be?
In 2024, he played all 17 games and had 539 yards and three touchdowns. He was also the team's punt returner and, on eight attempts, ran 72 yards, his longest return being 21 yards. He improved a bit from his rookie year, showing promise and potential that next year, he'll improve even more.
The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, a move that will help out their team all around, but especially for Tucker. He'll have reliable quarterback play instead of the inconsistency he's had to work with the past two years he's been on the team.
Another factor that works towards his benefit is that he should be the second option in the wide receiver room and the third receiving option overall behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Next season, he'll be given more opportunities than he has up to this point in his career, which bodes well for his development.
The Raiders signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert, which may signify their leaning toward the run game, but his ceiling with the team isn't too high. They are also the team most mocked to draft Ashton Jeanty with their high draft pick, which may mess with his development.
The Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the league last year, and if they don't want to repeat that next year, Tucker has to develop even more. The Raiders still have plenty of cap space, which means the jury is still out on them targeting veterans to solve that issue like Amari Cooper.
Based on how he has improved every year of his career thus far, barring an injury, I think it's reasonable to expect Tucker to hit 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns. If they don't get another wide receiver, I think going more than 1,000 yards is feasible for the young player.
