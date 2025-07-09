Offensive Overview for the Raiders’ Next Season
I have covered all facets of the Las Vegas Raiders offense next season. Including their quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, wide receivers, and the offensive line. I think it's time to look at the bigger picture and predict how their offense will flow in 2025.
Starting with arguably the most important position on the football field, the quarterback. Geno Smith will do wonders for their offense, and people are underestimating just how much this will impact the Raiders in 2025.
He's their best quarterback they've had since the departure of Derek Carr, and gives them a chance to be a feisty team, if not a dark-horse playoff team. He's in a situation where everyone has put their faith in him, and I believe he'll deliver.
A lot of their offense will rely on Smith, but that doesn't mean the entire offensive load is on him. That's why the team drafted Ashton Jeanty and made Chip Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL.
The Raiders are trying to make the ground game their offensive identity, and they're doing a good job thus far. Smith will be able to use Jeanty in the passing game if he wants, so I can imagine there will be plenty of plays where the objective is to get him the ball as quickly as possible through the air or ground.
Jeanty is far from being his only receiving option, as on top of having plenty of young options to throw the ball to, on top of a proven wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers, he also has one of the best tight ends in the NFL at his disposal.
Brock Bowers' production may dip from his phenomenal rookie season due to there being more mouths to feed on offense, but his impact won't lessen. Smith will look for him on any possession, and they will give teams trouble trying to stop that connection.
Their offensive line is a mix of youth and experience, and outside of their wide receiver room, they're the unit that gives me the most worries. They have a good offensive line, but they're expecting them to be great in pass blocking and run blocking, and to expect so much out of mostly younger players may lead to disappointment.
Overall, they're one of the most improved offenses, and while I don't think they'll be in the top ten, I think they'll be in the upper half of the NFL. This offense can beat you in many ways, and in a lot of ways, it's a matter of choosing your poison.
The Raiders' offense isn't as one-dimensional as it was before, but I worry if they'll be able to strike the right balance in year one. It's not as if they have any expectations to win anything meaningful next season, but Smith isn't getting any younger, and outside of him, they don't have many answers at quarterback.
