What the 2022 Season Taught Rams' HC Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have seen a ton of success under head coach Sean McVay leading the charge for the franchise. Since taking over the position in 2017, McVay has led the Rams to a winning record each year. Except one.
The one year in question was the 2022 season, where McVay and the Rams suffered hard from Super Bowl hangover, finishing the season with five wins and 12 losses. While the Rams have bounced back nicely since that down season, it was still the 'what now' after reaching the top of the mountain for coach McVay.
"The now what for me was going 5-12 in 22. I really mean that because, I think as a result of some of the good things happening, particularly in those first five years, I became less resilient," McVay said on Pro Football Talk.
"You know how to say the right things but do you really feel it? Are you foundationally routed in the things where real security lies? There were a lot of insecurities that that 5-12 season revealed that I was really grateful. I couldn't imagine where I'd be now.."
Safe to say that McVay has turned things around for the Rams following that 2022 campaign. Going into 2025, the message hasn't changed and neither has the goal for the Rams franchise.
Bringing back quarterback Matthew Stafford was a huge first step on getting the franchise back to where they believe they belong, and that's at the top of the mountain. The additions of Davante Adams on offense and several defensive pieces push the Rams to a competitive level going into 2025.
But for McVay and the rest of the Rams roster, they haven't made it back to the Super Bowl since the victory. Even though McVay said his "what now" came following the 2022 season, there could be a case made that there is still that 'what if' feeling in the locker room, given they were so close to getting back to the Super Bowl if it weren't for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Going into his ninth season as head coach, it would be quite the resume enhancer to add another Super Bowl ring in a decade for McVay and the Rams.
