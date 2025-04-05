2025 NFL Draft: LB for Rams To Consider in Later Rounds
The Los Angeles Ram's defense stepped up in the playoffs last year, which is what allowed them to be able to get out of the first round in the first place. Their defense played well all season long, but there were a few areas they could improve on.
They were vulnerable against the run, which was on full display against the Philadelphia Eagles when Saquon Barkley went for big run after big run. Another thing they lacked was reliable tackling, which went hand in hand with their having difficulties stopping the run.
In free agency, they addressed this weakness by signing Poona Ford, who is an adequate run stopper and paired with this defense will make for a player offensive coordinators have to game plan against. They'll also rely on the continued development of Omar Speights for more help with tackling.
With the draft less than a month away, it has to be one of their top priorities to make sure they aren't as weak against the run game as before. They'll most likely have to go through the Eagles again if they want to win a Super Bowl, they can't do that if Barkley rushes for close to 200 yards again.
Personally, I think their first-round pick should go towards someone on offense, for them to double down on their strengths and take their passing game to a new level. That leaves them with having to deal with defense in the later rounds of the NFL draft.
I hope one of those picks goes toward selecting Danny Stutsman from the University of Oklahoma He's a linebacker prospect who throughout his collegiate career, has demonstrated grit and unwavering determination to tackle anyone who has the ball.
For the past three years in college, he's had more than 100 total tackles. In 2024, he had 110 total tackles and one sack. He'd be a perfect target for them in later rounds, as it won't cost much to draft him and it's clear what role he would serve in their defense.
He wouldn't even have to be a starter for him to be effective. They already have a young defense that's adept at getting after the quarterback and having him provides depth while also giving opposing offenses even more to deal with.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts right now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.