2025 NFL Draft: A Day 3 QB Target For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have eight total draft picks in the upcoming NFL draft. For the past couple of years, general manager Les Snead has done a masterclass in accumulating talented prospects in later rounds, who then become impactful players for the Rams.
The Rams made one of the best decisions they could've made for their franchise in retaining Matthew Stafford, without him, their outlook on next season would look a lot bleaker. Instead, they are in a tight window of Super Bowl contention, and that should be their main goal right now.
They don't have any more money to spend in free agency, which means they are done adding players to their roster. This also means their last opportunity to add any more talent ahead of next year is through the draft.
In my opinion, all eight of those draft picks should be used on players who help the team out right now. They have to be players that can come in on day one and immediately contribute, or at least be prepared to. It'd be hard for them to start all their rookies if they're trying to contend for a Super Bowl.
Though it's my opinion that they should be hyper-focused on this two-year window, it's also a reality that this team will exist beyond Stafford's restructured contract and beyond this window of Super Bowl contention. If the Rams want to remain competitive, some of those draft picks will be used with the future in mind.
The Rams have been predicted in many mock drafts to take a quarterback in the first round. I think that may be a little too high for the Rams; their first-round pick should be used on a prospect who helps them out now as opposed to later.
Even then, they are predicted to take a quarterback as early as the third round. That's more reasonable, but let's say the Rams don't want to use their draft picks so early on a player who, at minimum, will be the starter in three years.
I think a quarterback they should consider taking in the sixth round is Kyle McCord. He'll most likely be available by then, and he's a young prospect who's used to diverse competition and is coming off of the best year of his collegiate career.
In 2024, he had 4,779 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He'd be an ideal player for the Rams to target, as he's still young, giving him time to develop, and he's demonstrated he has a big arm.
