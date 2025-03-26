NFL Mock Draft: Rams Make a Surprising Pick
The Los Angeles Rams are a team that's expected to make a draft pick that contributes towards their Super Bowl window. They are a team that has been aggressive in free agency, but due to lack of money, they've probably made all the moves they can in the off-season.
I think the Rams are done with free-agent signings, which means their only opportunity to add more talent to their roster is through the draft. Their roster doesn't have many weaknesses, but they could benefit from drafting a lockdown corner to solidify their secondary.
Mike Tannenbaum is an NFL analyst who works for ESPN, and they recently published his mock draft. In his mock draft, he predicts the Rams will make a surprising choice and draft Jaxson Dart from the University of Mississippi with the 26th overall pick.
"Dart excelled in Lane Kiffin's scheme at Ole Miss, throwing 72 touchdown passes over his three years in Oxford. He has risen on draft boards in the past few months, too. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl and was, in my opinion, the best thrower at the combine.
Dart has a sturdy lower frame and really good movement skills, and he has a lot of upside. Matthew Stafford's contract restructure will make him the Rams' starter for at least another season, but if I'm taking over the Rams' GM role today, I'm absolutely eyeing the future", said Tannenbaum.
For context, this mock draft was conducted from the point of view of every team's general manager as opposed to what's realistic or expected of them. However, even with this context, I don't like this selection for the Rams.
They were a drive away from knocking off the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the playoffs and gave them their hardest contest en route to hoisting the Lombardi trophy. They are a talented group of players, and they've just gotten better through free agency.
That loss was a blessing in disguise, as it enabled the Rams front office to be as aggressive as ever, and understanding that they have the means to win another Super Bowl, it's up to them to gather as much talent as possible to increase their chances.
I understand wanting to think towards the future, as their window of contention is only for two years, but I believe they can target quarterbacks in later rounds. They need someone who can contribute immediately, and Dart would be on the bench for at least a year or two.
