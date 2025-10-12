Why There’s No Excuse for the Rams in Week 6
The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers showed that this team still has some kinks to work out before they can be considered a true contender. For week six, they're in an eerily similar situation to what they were facing against the 49ers.
The Baltimore Ravens are without the majority of their defensive starters, as well as their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The Rams' secondary allowed Mac Jones to have the game of his life against them, but they cannot allow the same to happen with Cooper Rush.
Week 6 Picks
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his weekly picks predicting which team will win their game that week. For the Rams, he isn't predicting an upset and believes they will take care of the Ravens handily.
"The Ravens are a mess, while the Rams are coming off a bad loss to the 49ers at home. The Ravens will likely be without Lamar Jackson again, and the banged-up defense can't stop anybody. The Rams defense didn't play well against the 49ers, but will here. Rams take it", said Prisco.
Unlike the 49ers, the Ravens' offense has taken a massive step back with their starting quarterback out of the lineup. Which is why the Rams have no excuse against this Ravens team; their defense and offense need to put up insane numbers and bounce back from their previous loss last week.
They've had an extended period of rest after playing on Thursday Night, which means they should be well-rested and capable of playing well on the road. The Houston Texans just put up 44 points on this defense. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua need to have MVP-level performances.
The unit most affected by the copious amount of injuries the Ravens have had this season has been their defense, by far. It's nearly unrecognizable; a far cry from the multiple seasons spanning the 2000s, where the Ravens have had dominant defenses.
The 2025 Rams offense has been one of the most explosive in the league. The ingredients are all there for a blowout win on behalf of the Rams. They need to show they can take care of business and win games that they should be winning.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on why the Rams have no excuse against the Ravens when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.