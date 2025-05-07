Should Jarquez Hunter Take Snaps Away From Blake Corum?
The Los Angeles Rams' focus in the off-season was bolstering their passing attack and giving Matthew Stafford as many weapons to exploit opposing defenses as possible. That influenced their decision to sign Davante Adams in free agency, as well as using their first pick in the draft on Terrance Ferguson.
One of the most underrated aspects of the Rams' offense next season will be how effective their run game will be when so much attention is given to defending the pass. General manager Les Snead has weighed in on how increased role tight ends will have in next year's Rams offense, they could potentially load up with big blockers in the tight end position, and lean on the run game for a couple of possessions.
The Rams have a solid running back already in Kyren Williams, but that hasn't stopped them from drafting a running back in back-to-back years. Last year, they used a third-round pick on Blake Corum, and this year, they used a fourth-round pick on Jarquez Hunter.
Corum didn't have the most spectacular rookie season, which may explain why the Rams felt the need to take Hunter in this year's draft. Realistically, they'll both be fighting for who gets to back up Williams, as he will continue to be the starter next year.
However, William's rookie contract is nearing its end, and the Rams have to make a decision on whether or not they're willing to pay a running back the kind of money Williams will be looking for, especially in the midst of their Super Bowl window.
If the Rams don't want to extend William's contract, should they be giving more carries to Hunter as opposed to Corum? Corum and Williams have very similar play styles as they are running backs who aren't afraid of physicality and will fight tooth and nail for those extra yards after contact.
In contrast, Hunter is more agile and deadlier in space, which will allow the Rams to change who is in at running back depending on what they want to do. I think there's an argument to be made that Hunter should be above Corum on the depth chart, but it will certainly be something to monitor next season.
