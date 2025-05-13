Sean McVay Sounds Off on Difficulties Being a Head Coach
The Los Angeles Rams have fielded talented rosters year in and year out, and the results have varied from season to season. From winning the Super Bowl in 2021, to only winning five games the next season, and coming just short in the playoffs these past two years.
However, one thing that has remained the same for the Rams all these years is how good Sean McVay has been for them. Since joining the team in 2017 and making history as the youngest head coach to be hired, he's been amazing for the Rams organization and will likely go down as an all-time great coach in NFL history.
He's a Super Bowl-winning head coach, and his impact on the league is undeniable, as he's an offensive mastermind, and many teams attempt to replicate how effective the Rams can be on offense.
McVay recently sounded off on the hardest part about running an NFL team in a video series titled Behind the Grind, which gives Rams fans insight into the inner workings of the Rams front office during the off-season.
"We were so fortunate to be able to resign a lot of great guys. What we also know is that we ended up making some tough decisions on people. Here's the thing that I hope you guys always know. The hardest thing about this business is the inevitable change that occurs year in and year out.
One of the things that I hope you guys will always feel, we're going to try to always do what is best for this football team. One of the coolest things that I've heard people say about this place is that they can be themselves, where the individuality that each person has is the beauty of it.
But how do we really come together as a team? How do we really appreciate those differences that make us better collectively, while also having similar values and principles that guide our everyday approach?
I'm interested in how we can be the best version of the 2025 Rams. I couldn't be more excited about being able to get started, but this is a new chapter. Let's continue right in this story, the way that we want, with enjoyment and a sense of urgency every single day".
McVay will be a big reason why the Rams will be an improved team next season, and he has high grades on all their incoming rookies, which means they'll be able to have an impact now but also will be reliable starters for Stafford in the future.
McVay's speech to all the players on the first day of OTAs sets the tone for what will be a season with lofty expectations for the Rams. It's clear that this goes beyond the field for McVay, and hopefully by this time next season, we'll be talking about how the Rams can win back-to-back Super Bowls.
